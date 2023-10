Retiring L&C Board of Trustees Member Ed Hightower will speak at Lewis and Clark Community College’s 44th annual Commencement ceremony on May 20, which will celebrate the culmination of the academic achievements of more than 1,000 graduates, a record high.

Hightower will address a larger crowd than usual during the ceremony, which will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

“Last year we had around 200 graduates walk in the ceremony,” Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel said. “This year we have 235 and counting. It will probably be our largest ceremony ever.”

Hightower, of Edwardsville, announced his retirement from the L&C Board of Trustees during the board’s regular meeting on May 12, effective immediately. Hightower is known nationally as an outstanding Division I basketball referee, officiating in 12 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Final Four tournaments. In 1999, he was named one of the top 100 St. Louis area athletes of the century, and has received numerous awards for his professional officiating.

Hightower is also a former member of the SIU Board of Trustees, and current superintendent of the Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7. He has served in the position since 1995 and before that was assistant superintendent for Alton schools.

Over the years, Hightower has been recognized locally and nationally for his contributions to education, winning the 1989 Illinois Distinguished Principals Award and recognition in the 1992 Who's Who of American Educators. In 1993, he won the Illinois Principal of the Year Award and the National Distinguished Principals Award.

“I have proudly served the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees for the past 26 years, and I have witnessed the tremendous impact the college and its growing number of graduates have on the surrounding communities,” Hightower said. “I look forward to sharing those examples of impact with the graduating class and their friends and family members through my commencement address.”

In 1990, Hightower received the Elijah P. Lovejoy Human Rights Award and the Illinois Jaycees 10 Outstanding Young Persons Award. In 2007, he was selected as the Trails West Distinguished Citizen of the Year, and in 2012, he received the Patriotic Employer Award.

Hightower holds bachelor's, master's and specialist degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a doctorate in education administration from Saint Louis University.

Doors of the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre will open at 6 p.m. Additional seating will be provided in The Commons, where the ceremony will be broadcast live on two large screens.

A reception for the graduates and their families will immediately follow the ceremony, also in The Commons.

Candidates for graduation and their certificate and/or degree to be received are listed by community:

Alhambra– Dawn M. Green, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Daniel K. Weiler, Associate in Science;

Alton– Kegan L. Anderson, Associate in Science; Sarah N. Ansell, Associate in Fine Arts: Art Emphasis, Associate in Arts; Curtis Baird, Associate in Arts; Matthew A. Banks, Certificate of Proficiency, Welding Technology; Alexis M. Barton, Associate in Science; Katelyn M. Batchelor, Associate in Arts; Kristin Bateman, Associate in Science; Samuel D. Beaman, Associate in Science; Jessica L. Becker, Certificate of Proficiency, Child Development; Jon P. Bennett, Associate in Science; Eve D. Beaumont, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Michael M. Berkley, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Sheri L. Betts, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Lewis Blyth, Associate in Science; Rochelle L. Boatman, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Bailey Boehm, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Colton J. Bonnell, Associate in Science; Samuel R. Bowlin, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Kye A. Breen, Associate in Science; Benjamin T. Bregenzer, Associate in Science; Jason B. Burke, Associate in Science; Morgon J. Burke, Associate in General Studies; Melissa A. Buttry, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science; Teresa A. Caldwell, Certificate of Proficiency, Administrative Assistant; Samantha J. Chappell, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Molly J. Clark, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Mia L. Cousett, Associate in Science; Kira N. Cowan, Associate in Arts; Aaron M. Cranmer, Certificate of Proficiency and Associate in Science, Fire Science; Sarah B. Crews, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Sarah J Dhue, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Emily J. Doogan, Associate in Science; Amanda L. Eaton, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jason B. Edwards, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology; Richard D. Eldridge, III, Associate in Science; Bianca J. Elliott-Barnes, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Emily L. Ferguson, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Jonathan D. Flaherty, Associate in Science; Amy S. Floyd, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jeramiah T. Forbes, Associate in Science; Tabbitha R. Frazier, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant; Takelia M. Frazier, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Tiana S. Gipson, Associate in Arts; Corissa A. Goewey, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Tasha M. Graham, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Dalton A. Halm, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Heather L. Hamberg, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Mercy R. Hargis, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Office Assistant; Sumer N. Harpole, Associate in Science; Robert E. Harris, Certificate of Proficiency, Welding Technology; Whitney D. Harris, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; LaMika J. Henley, Associate in Science; Lester W. Hippen, Associate in Science; Aaron Hodges, Associate in Applied Science,Welding Technology; Katlyn N. Hornsey, Associate in Arts; Kayla R. Howland, Associate in Arts; Linchen Huang, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Manasseh M. Ingram, Associate in Science; Megan A. Jeremias, Certificate of Proficiency, Office Specialist –Medical, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Office Assistant; Adam C. Johnson, Associate in Applied Science,Web Design; Bianca S. Johnson, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Emily R. Johnson, Associate in Science; Jerriann D. Johnson, Associate in General Studies, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Nicole L. Jones, Associate in Science; Davian A. Joseph, Associate in Science; Christopher A. Jun, Certificate of Proficiency,Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Christina M. Keene, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jessica A. Kirk-Gregory, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Lauren N. Kistenmacher, Associate in Science; Olivia M. Klockenkemper, Associate in Science; Julie A. Knipp, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Keion J. Lacey, Associate in Science; Jessica L. Lacy, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Shane P. Liley, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Rianca D. Lovett, Associate in Science; Riley D. Lovett, Associate in Science; Jayme L. Mayernik, Associate in Science; Kristyn W. Mayfield, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Jessika M. McCain, Associate in Science; Sarah A. McClellan, Associate in Science; Jessica S. McKee, Associate in Science; Clinton M. McNear, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Felicia A. Metz, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jenna L. Mitchell, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Andrea S. Montgomery, Associate in Science; Clifton E. Moore, Associate in Science; Khalilah Y. Morse, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jenna N. Moulton, Associate in Science; Ashley L. Muscarella, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Gary B. Novack, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Jennie R. Overholtzer, Associate in Science; Amanda L. Palmer, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Corey M. Parks, Associate in Science; Laura M. Petty, Associate in Arts; Joseph M. Roberts, Associate in Science; Joshua A. Preston, Associate in Science; Samantha J. Reynolds, Associate in Science; Brittany J. Rothermich, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Ian W. Rozycki, Associate in Science; Ashley M. Runyan, Associate in Science; Craig S. Rynders, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology; Danielle N. Scheffel, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Kristi J. Schutte, Associate in Arts; Thomas A. Shimunek, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Will A. Shortal, Associate in Science; Colby A. Sisk, Associate in Applied Science, Drafting/CAD Technology; Brandy J. Smith, Associate in Arts; Patrick M. Smith, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Duane D. Spencer, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology; Nyles A. Spurgeon, Associate in Science; Autumn R. Stalf, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Austin J. Stilts, Associate in Science; Matthew A. Stockert, Associate in Applied Science, Environmental Technician; Trevor W. Sutton, Associate in Arts; Mikeith D. Teague, Associate in Science; Erica J. Walker, Associate in Science; Dakota A. Wallace, Associate in Science; Samuel F. Wallace, Associate in Science; Lacy E. Walls, Associate in General Studies; Trevor J. Walls, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Alayne M. Waters, Associate in Science; Ronda Weber, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Adam P. Wedding, Associate in Science; Katherine L. Whitehead, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Sara N. Woolsey, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Allison Yatvin, Associate in Arts; Eric W. York, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology;

Ballwin– Corey L. Neudecker, Certificate of Profiency, Associate in Applied Science, Fire Science;

Batchtown– Shelby N. Hayn, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics;

Belleville– Anthony Bridges, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Lucas J. Birk, Associate in Science; Ellis Macon, IV, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Timothy Thames, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum;

Benld– Jessica J. Cook, Associate in Science; Teresa M. Wentler, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing;

Bethalto– Lindsey R. Arico, Certificate of Proficiency, Medical Assisting; Joy E. Bick, Certificate of Proficiency, Paralegal; Stephen L. De Bleyzer, Associate in Science; Dawn R. Boner, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Chelsea L. Brenner, Associate in Science; Kellen Campbell, Associate in Arts; Makena M. Carmean, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Radio Broadcasting; Alyssa B. Courtoise, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Nicholas W. De Luca, Associate in Science; Amber K. Dillon, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant; Matthew Dorman, Associate in Science; Courtney J. Dorsey, Associate in Science; Haili P. Eads, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Christopher J. Featherstone, Associate in Applied Science, Environmental Technician; Emily E. Ford, Associate in Arts; Kateri N. Frisch, Associate in Science; Nicole L. Gaither, Associate in Science; Isaac D. Gowin, Associate in Science; Deanna L. Grant, Associate in Science; Alyssa M. Hagenbrok, Associate in Arts; Chad D. Hammond, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum, Process Operations Tech – Biochem; Christopher M. Hemphill, Associate in Science; Christopher A. Huggins, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Jill N. Jeffery, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Danielle C. Jones, Associate in Arts; David A. Judy, Associate in Arts; Tracey L. Kerr, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Abby Killebrew, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Jarrod M. Kirby, Associate in Science; Heather R. Lee, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Allen C. Lett, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Joshua A. Lively, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jessica L. McEuen, Certificate of Proficiency, Management; Kyle D. McEuen, Associate in Science; Dustin McCullough, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Evan D. Merli, Associate in Arts; Alex J. Myers, Associate in Engineering Science; Conner S. Nuernberger, Associate in Science; Kourtney A. Pinkerton, Associate in Arts; Xinhong Qiu, Associate in General Studies; Katherine E. Ray, Associate in Arts; Misty M. Sanvito, Associate in General Studies; Bethany M. Schillinger, Certificate of Proficiency, Child Development; John W. Snider, Associate in Science; Heather L. Spa, Associate in Science; Tyler J. Steed, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes; Adam C. Stewart, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Amber Stradtmann, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Morgan T. Streeper, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Jaime C. Tharp, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Kristopher M. Tharp, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Anthony Ventimiglia, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Paramedicine; James A. Vonbergen, Certificate of Proficiency, Management; Timothy A. Walker, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Jill A. Weaver, Associate in Science; Seth J. Wilson, Associate in Science; Taylor L. Witt, Associate in Science; Leah A. Woods, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Patrick J. Wyrsch, Associate in Science;

Bloomington– Ashley A. Cockerill, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene;

Brighton– Austin J. Agney, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Radio Broadcasting; Erin L. Beilsmith, Associate in Science; Megan D. Beilsmith, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Stefanie A. Boeck, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Kimberlee A. Boltz, , Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Ralph J. Cates, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Kauri J. Dickinson, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Alayna M. Ducharme, Associate in Science; Amanda D. Enos, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Benjamin E. Eyers, Associate in Science; Nichole D. Fagg, Certificate of Proficiency, Management; Lora Fritsch, Associate in Science; Christopher S. Garrett, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Jamie L. Geisler, Associate in Science; Brett M. Greenwell, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Christina D. Hammann, Certificate of Proficiency, Child Development; Brandon S. Heineman, Associate in Science; Randilynn Hopkins, Associate in Science; Larissa P. Hudson, Associate in Applied Science, Architectural Technology; Daniel H. Kasting, Associate in Science; Morgan A. Lasater, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant; Kathleen A. Morris, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Jessica N. Pugsley, Associate in Science; Brandon D. Rhyne, Associate in Science; Michael A. Rister, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology; Angela B. Roettgers, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Jessica M. Rutledge, Associate in Science; Brendan J. Schiller, Associate in Science; Zachary S. Shaw, Associate in Arts; Samantha T. Simmons, Associate in Science; Dinah M. Strohbeck, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Sharon K. Vandygriff, Cartificate of Proficiency, Administrative Assistant; Krisha M. Wallace, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting; Jessica L. Werts, Associate in Science; Kevin R. Wuthrich, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology;

Brussels– Michelle R. Dale, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Sandra J. Horman, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal;

Bunker Hill– Sierra K. Beckwith, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Hannah A. Daine, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Brandon J. Frizzo, Associate in Science; Hunter L. Frohock, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Lauren M. Hadley, Associate in Arts; Bailey M. Hamby, Associate in Science; Ashli E. Hargis, Associate in Science; Courtney A. Hinckle, Associate in Science; Ashlyn J. Hlafka, Associate in Science; Shelby K. Jamison, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Amy L. Jarrett, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Justin M. Klopmeier, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Robert J. Koehne, Associate in Applied Science, Management; John A. Mize, Jr., Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Michelle L. Mize, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Stacey L. Paul, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Brittany D. Polo, Associate in Science; Brice D. Searcy, Associate in Science; Elizabeth C. Sherfy, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Joshua T. Simpson, Associate in General Studies; Craig E. Smith, Associate in General Studies; Savannah R. Strohmeier, Associate in Science; Hailey J. Throne, Associate in Science; Laura E. Waters, Associate in Science; Ashley D. Weant, Associate in Arts; Megan J. Weidner, Associate in Science;

Butler– Bryce D. Odle, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science;

Carlinville– Patricia M. Ames, Associate in Applied Science, Office Assistant – Administrative; Jonathan R. Anderson, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Angela F. Bacon-Sanson, Associate in Arts; Emily A. Clinton, Associate in Arts; Nicolas W. Emery, Associate in Applied Science, Web Design; Stephanie R. Goesmann, Associate in Science; Lisa Knight, Associate in Arts; Valerie M. Knight, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Kimberly R. Lawton, Associate in Science; Staci M. Lewis, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Brittany I. Mitchell, Associate in Science; Christopher M. Mock, Associate in Science; Jonathon M. Parish, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Laura M. Pruitt, Associate in Applied Science ,Web Design; Patricia S. Pruitt, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Christopher C. Wilson, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; William B. Woolfolk, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice;

Carrollton– Jacob D. Bowker, Associate in Science; Cassie J. Cox, Associate in Science; Christine N. Crull, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting; Brett D. Fraley, Associate in Science; Angela L. Gardner, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Allison A. Gilbert, Associate in Science; Levi N. Helderman, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Melissa A. Hendricks, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Rachel N. Kaiser, Associate in Science; Danielle L. Kallal, Associate in Science; Dylan E. Lorsbach, Associate in Science; Abigail D. Peipert, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jason K. Portwood, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science; Abby N. Ross, Associate in Science; Anna L. Schnettgoecke, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Allison E. Sharrow, Certificate of Proficiency, Child Development; Michael S. Shenberger, Certificate of Proficiency, Microsoft Network Specialist; Heather N. Spade, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing, Associate in Science;

Caseyville– Brooke B. Meyer, Associate in Science;

Chesterfield– Tiffany K. Farmer, Associate in Science;

Collinsville– Cynthia I. Dotson, Associate in General Studies; Conner N. Judge, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Daphene V. McCluskey, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Matthew L. Ryan, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology;

Columbia– Adam M. Brees, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes, Automotive Technology;

Cottage Hills– Elisha R. Bechtold, Associate in Science; Cody C. Dale, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Brett A. Elam, Associate in Science; Brittne W. Hall, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Associate in Science; Jill H. Harper, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Kelsi N. Harre, Associate in Science; Kaitlyn M. Lacquement, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Matthew T. Radcliff, Certificate of Proficiency, Water Treatment Specialist; Ashley N. Smith, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Kate M. Sneed, Associate in Science; Anthony A. Turner, Associate in Science; Alyssa R. Walker, Associate in Science;

Dorsey– Lindsey N. Folsom, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts: Music Performance; Ryan Gvillo, Associate in Science; Sarah E. Leach, Associate in Science; David W. McCalla, Associate in Science; Mitchell A. Robbs, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Kimberlyn N. Vinyard, Associate in Science;

Dow– Aleisha N. Beavers, Associate in Science; Tamera L. Clendenen, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Kevin J. Fuller, Associate in Science; Megan R. Gillespie, Associate in Science; Breanna D. Muenstermann, Associate in Science;

East Alton– Aaron M. Arbuthnot, Associate in Science; Amy N. Ashley, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Nicholas J. Bramlet, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Joshua M. Curren, Associate in General Studies; Angel L. Davis, Associate in Arts; Joseph M. Downs, Associate in Science; Sean R. Dushane, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Robyn M. Earnhart, Associate in Science; Jack A. Flowers, Associate in Science; Katherine S. Frost, Associate in Science; William W. Fry, Associate in Science; Jacob A. Fulgham, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Jamie L. Funkhouser, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting; Brandon W. Grizzle, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Jessica A. Harris, Associate in Arts; Larissa L. Heeren, Associate in Science; Dawn M. Herrin, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Scott E. Hogle, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Stephanie M. Holford, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Ashley N. Lacey, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting, Associate in Science; Dawn D. Laws, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pamela A. May, Associate in Applied Science, Web Design; Melissa McCann, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Molly K. McClintock, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Megan E. Nesler, Associate in Science; Kerry W. O'Daniell, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes; Arletha K. Phillips, Associate in Science; Cortney L. Pollard, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Brandon M. Pruett, Associate in Fine Arts: Music Performance; Britaney T. Ragusa, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Matthew L. Schilling, Jr., Associate in Science; John E. Schoonover, Certificate of Proficiency, Welding Technology; Lisa L. Scoggins, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Elaine C. Sims, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Christina L. Sorgea, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Michelle E. Titus, Associate in Science; Whitt L. Whitsell, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Carolyn E. Wieneke Associate in Science; Chelsea L. Zakrzewski, Associate in Science;

East Saint Louis– Naima K. Sidiqi, Associate in Applied Science, Restoration Ecology;

Edwardsville– Jothany A. Ballard, Associate in Science; Kelsey R. Barr , Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Stephanie R. Becker, Associate in Science; Phillip R. Benz, Associate in Science; Johannes B. Bester, Associate in General Studies; Karen Blume, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Katelyn P. Bolletta, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Christian J. Buesser-Hosto, Associate in Science; Catherine L. Camero, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Radio Broadcasting; Nathaniel P. Camp, Associate in Science; Lindsay M. Chaney, Associate in Arts; Joseph M. Clement, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Samuel I. Collins, Associate in Science; James P. Corey, Associate in Arts; Lauren M. Crites, Associate in Science; Casey J. Dinnius, Associate in Science; Amanda K. Endicott, Associate in Science; Justin H. Gieseking, Associate in Science; Zackary B. Gondek, Associate in Science; Tyler S. Goodman, Associate in Science; Steven M. Greenwood, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing, Associate in Science; Victoria N. Greer, Associate in Science; Francis X. Gremaud, Associate in Science; Tamara A. Griffith, Associate in Science; Danielle R. Grimoldi, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Hayley B. Hanfelder, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Sheryl S. Harris, Certificate of Proficiency, Medical Assisting; Ranae C. Hill, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Andrew J. Hoffman, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Clifford D. Holshouser, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Fire Science; Marilyn S. Holt, Associate in Science; Cristina F. Horta, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Ryan H. Housend, Associate in Arts; Tyler J. Huber, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Ashley N. Jackson, Associate in Science; Mila W. Jarke, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Tolia N. Jarke, Associate in Arts; Sydney E. Jimerson, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Sarah J. Jurgena, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Brenda R. Karateew, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Anthony Keenan, Associate in Science; Richard R. Klarner, Associate in Science; Martin E. Kramer, Criminal Justice; Michelle A. Kruckeberg, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Joel P. Kuhlmann, Associate in Science; Alex R. Landau, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Korey A. Lee, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Nicole M. Leith, Certificate of Proficiency, Computer Graphics; Todd A. McClure, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Taylor R. Mulhall, Associate in Science; Christopher Nelson, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Ronnie M. Parente, Jr., Associate in Applied Science, Drafting/CAD Technology; Sabrina N. Parker, Associate in Science; James A. Patton, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Ashten L. Perigo, Associate in Science; Lorraine M. Reading, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Mariah L. Richardson, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Jordyn L. Rinderer, Associate in Science; Amber N. Roston, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jarid Roundcount, Associate in General Studies, Associate in Science; Joshua R. Royer, Associate in Science; Kristoffer W. Schulte, Associate in Science; Stacey R. Schulte, Associate in Science; Joshua M. Schutz, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Emily A. Shaver, Associate in Arts; Evan M. Shaw, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts: Music Performance; Henry R. Slauson, Associate in Engineering Science; Courtney F. Squires, Associate in Arts; Tyler R. Stanlick, Associate in Science; Amy M. Stein, Associate in Science; Angelique L. Tillerson, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Eric S. Walker, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Jaclyn R. Warren, Associate in Science; Ashley N. Whiteford, Associate in Science; Veronica E. Wilson, Associate in Science; Brianna L. Winkler, Associate in Arts; Patrick L. Wollenweber, Associate in Engineering Science;

Eldred– Lena J. Robeen, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Chelsey P. Shafer, Associate in Science

Elsah– Timothy J. Cowan, Jr, Associate in Science; Robert W. Kallal, Associate in Science; Lindsay L. Laird, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing;

Fieldon– Mary L. Heitzig, Associate in Science; Margaret R. Isringhausen, Associate in Science; Jessie L. Kirbach, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Tiffany Phillips, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant;

Florissant– Brian K. Green, Associate in Science; Nicholas J. Thornton, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Joseph S. Withington, IV, Associate in Science;

Freeburg– Ciera N. Bias, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting;

Gillespie– Mackenzie R. Buckner, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Danne J. Corbin, Associate in Science; Kelly M. Edwards, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Samantha J. Fritz, Associate in Science; Whitley J. Gibson, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Derek A. Heyen, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Kevin A. Schreier, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Brad S. Schuster, Associate in Science; Jonathan D. Ulery, Certificate of Proficiency, Water Treatment Specialist; Lindsay L. Young, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing;

Glen Carbon– Crystal L. Andres, Certificate of Proficiency, Child Development; Kendra Bailey, Associate in Science; Elizabeth R. Barnes, Associate in Science; Sophia M. Barringhaus, Associate in Arts; Jacob R. Bell, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Ashlyn G. Boelke, Associate in Fine Arts: Art Emphasis, Associate in Arts; Breanna L. Book, Associate in Science; Amrita Bordoloi, Associate in Science; Jeanie M. Boyer, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Jacob L. Bratten, Associate in General Studies, Associate in Science; Rebekah N. Cavalier, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Jared M. Claunch, Associate in Applied Science, Web Design; Joshua Cunningham, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes; Abbie Diers, Associate in Science; Dustin C. Duncan, Associate in Science; James A. George, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Rebecca L. Hubbard, Associate in Science; Tara M. Jensen, Associate in Science; Carlos J. Jimenez, Associate in Science; Justin L. Kowalis, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Connor W. Lewis, Associate in Science; Malik E. Lewis, Associate in Science; Stephanie Lingner, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Virgil L. Lockett, Associate in Applied Science, Radio Broadcasting; Sara S. Marfia, Associate in Arts; Christopher J. Ohm, Associate in Science; Patrice Rawson, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Xavier J. Roland, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Alan C. Schaake, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Ridge F. Shan, Associate in Engineering Science; Elizabeth Sheffield, Associate in Applied Science, Drafting/CAD Technology, Associate in Science; Hycine Sikuku, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Charles D. Youchoff, Jr., Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum;

Godfrey– Karra Adams, Associate in Science; Kierstyn N. Alford, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Mary C. Anderson, Associate in Science; Hannah M. Auston, Associate in Science; Sonja R. Auten, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Melissa L. Bear, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Sharon E. Beard, Associate in Science; Melvin Becket, Associate in Arts; Karen L. Beebe, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant; Whitney N. Bell, Associate in Applied Science, Paramedicine; Frederik Bladt, Associate in Science; Michelle V. Bockstruck, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Justin S. Bolin, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Zachary J. Botterbush, Associate in Science; Alyssa A. Brahler, Associate in Science; Sharise J. Bryan, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Joseph W. Buck, Associate in Science; Cynthia A. Buenger, Associate in Applied Science, Architectural Technology; Chelsea R. Burns, Associate in Science; Trevor T. Carpunky, Associate in Science; Alanah T. Charles, Associate in Science; Katelyn E. Clayton, Associate in Science; Luke Conner, Associate in Arts; Michael E. Crain, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology; Christopher M. Dennison, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Fire Science; Mark E. Dorsey, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Alanna Downing, Associate in Science; Amy E. Eckart, Associate in Science; Joshua A. Edelen, Sr., Certificate of Proficiency, Construction Laborer; Christin H. Edwards, Associate in Arts; James Erickson, Associate in Science; Lindsey N. Erickson, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Burak Eslik, Associate in Science; Lakesha S. Everage, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; April D. Ferguson, Associate in Science; Allison M. Ford, Associate in Science; Jeremy M. Foster, Certificate of Proficiency, Microsoft Network Specialist; Tabitha Freeman, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Kara R. Garrott, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Jeffrey M. Gersman, Associate in Arts; Lauren M. Gibbs, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Scott A. Grant, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Marcus A. Gray, Associate in Science; Alexis S. Halbrook, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Meagan L. Hardester, Associate in Arts; Mike A. Sanchez Herrera, Associate in Arts; Heather A. Hope, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Bryanna K. Howland, Associate in Science; Dylan M. Howland, Associate in Arts; David C. Humphreys, Associate in Science; Brenda K. Jones, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Serena L. Jones, Associate in Science; Elizabeth M. Keith, Associate in Science; Justin C. Keune, Associate in Engineering Science; Ivana Kovacev, Associate in Science; Jonathon Landreth, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Angela R. Manns, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Brian A. Murray, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Sara N. Neely, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jamie L. Nichols, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Madeline S. Northway, Associate in Science; Theresa M. Oberlohr, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Jacob R. Ormond, Associate in Science; Christopher M. Plunkett, Associate in Science; Brian Ramsey, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Sarah A. Rose, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Tina Y. Rowe, Associate in Science; Ann K. Rull, Associate in Science; Eldin Salmond, Associate in Science; Steven M. Schmidt, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jessica N. Schultz, Associate in Science; Nathan A. Schulz, Associate in Applied Science, Architectural Technology; Matthew A. Sharp, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science; Taylor Simon, Associate in Science; Diana L. Simpson, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jessica R. Slone, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Brianne M. Smith, Associate in Science; Hailey R. Smith, Associate in Arts; Stephanie L. Spurgeon, Associate in Science; Raymond H. Stanard, Associate in Science; Deborah F. Steiner, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Cody Taplin, Associate in Science; Jennifer M. Tepen, Associate in Science; Rachel M. Trout, Associate in Arts; Tonia S. Unterbrink, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Joan M. Verbais, Associate in Science; Athena R. Whitty, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Ricky L. Wilson, Associate in Science; Stephanie M. Woolsey, Associate in Science; Mitchell F. Wuellner, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Kyle E. Yenne, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Holly N. Yount, Associate in Science;

Golden Eagle– Shelby R. Nolle, Associate in Science;

Grafton– Nicole A. Dickson, Associate in Arts; Nicholas A. Green, Associate in Science; Sara L. Hackethal Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Scott Kruep, Certificate of Proficiency, Network Security, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Kari A. Lee, Associate in Science; Rebekah M. Rowling, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts: Music Performance; Whitney B. Weeks, Associate in Science;

Granite City– Jordyn M. Chiappa, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Radio Broadcasting; Brooke N. Coakley, Associate in Science; Samantha N. Cornett, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Associate in Science; Andrea R. Cooper, Associate in Science; Keaton P. Kammerer, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Megan M. Shipp, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science; Lauren N. Woodson, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Tyler M. Van Doren, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Dustin C. Young, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice;

Greenfield– Chelsie R. Bowman, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Brandy D. Dawdy, Associate in Science; Carol A. Ford, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Morgan L. Vetter, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Kristopher Wingler, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics;

Hamburg– Tyler C. Squier, Associate in Science; Kelsey N. Van Fleet, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing;

Hamel – Dennis E. Lowder, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science; Hardin– Kristin M. Becker, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Bradley A. Eberlin, Associate in Science; Joseph W. Fester, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology; Tiffany N. Gansz, Associate in Science; Christin M. Hagen, Associate in Science; Scott A. Hagen, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Adam D. Herrmann, Certificate of Proficiency, Network Security, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Megan J. Jackson, Associate in Science; Erica Mibb, Associate in Science; Tessa L. Schobernd, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant;

Hartford– Danielle N. Baldwin, Associate in Science; Joshua A. Barker, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Herbert L. Cofer, Associate in Applied Science, Water Quality/Wastewater Technology; Sheena A. Dale, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Matika E. Fry, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Kelly T. Phillips, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Rachel E. Porter, Associate in Science; Jacob W. Shaw, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science;

Hettick– Miranda N. Jackson, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant;

Highland– Sarah M. Hamm, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Melissa Hately, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Mary E. Holthaus, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Michael D. Jascur, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Tyler J. Larson, Associate in Science; Carlene A. Pish, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Ryan A. Reiff, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum;

Hillsboro– Katie L. Hopley, Cartificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Abigail R. Laughlin, Cartificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Environmental Technician; Kristen L. Patterson, Associate in Science;

Hopedale– Mason T. Willis, Certificate of Proficiency, Water Treatment Specialist;

Hoppers Crossing, Vic – Daniella Pisano, Associate in Science;

Houston– Van T. Duong, Associate in Science;

Indianapolis– Dana L. Clinton, Associate in Arts;

Jerseyville– Kathy L. Arnold, Associate in Science; Lindsay A. Bartlett, Associate in Science; Scott Bone, Associate in Science; Leah R. Boschert, Associate in Science; Ashley R. Branham, Associate in Science; Nathan M. Carroll, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Kelli L. Cassens, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Richard Clayton, Associate in Science; Beth-Ann M. Crotchett, Associate in Science; Kali A. Desherlia, Associate in Science; Jaime E. Dooley, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jeffrey D. Ferguson, Associate in Science; Trevor J. Ferguson, Associate in Science; Tyler D. Hunt, Associate in General Studies; Kendra M. Hunter, Associate in Science; Kindle M. Inniger, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Jessica A. Jantzen, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Glenda J. Jedlicka, Certificate of Proficiency, Computer Graphics; Joseph Kulp, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes; Lauren R. Leady, Associate in Arts; Marshall J. Lewis, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Theresa M. Loellke, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Kadi A. Lorton, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Crystal R. Lowe, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Office Assistant; Amanda K. Lueker, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting; Gary J. Lyles, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Blake M. Marshall, Associate in Science; Sadie N. McAdams, Associate in Science; Christina L. McElyea, Associate in Applied Science, Child Development; Hallie R. Nilsson, Associate in Arts; Danielle J. Pace, Associate in Science; Paige M. Phelps, Associate in Science; Amanda K. Pohlman, Associate in Science; Carissa D. Pointer, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant; Dawn R. Purcell, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Allyson R. Schleper, Associate in General Studies; Michael R. Sears, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Karissa L. Snyder, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Alexis L. Sweeney, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nursing; Jacob C. Teichmann, Associate in Arts; Sarah D. Walkington, Certificate of Proficiency, Child Development; Lauren E. Ward, Associate in Science; Rachel N. Ward, Associate in Science; Kaitlyn M. Wock, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Scott T. Woelfel, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice;

Kampsville– Jenna M. Herren, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Radio Broadcasting; Dillon Kuhlman, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology;

Kane– Morgan R. Hillis, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Donald Jones, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Marc J. Sobol, Associate in Science;

Lake Zurich– James A. Degeorge, Associate in Science; Michael M. Mulder, Associate in Science;

Lexington– Rachel Quintana, Associate in Science;

Livingston– Taylor G. Gaudette, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting;

Madison– Melissa A. Bess, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Demarco L. Hodges, Associate in Science;

Maryville– Brianne Huelsmann, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Richard Schmidt, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; John J. Zumwalt, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology;

Mascoutah– Elissa Guzman, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting;

Medora– Leah Burjes, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Danielle M. Darr, Associate in Science; Gustavo A. Ponce, III, Associate in Science; Tyler J. Wilson, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nursing;

Miami– John J. Cratit, Associate in Science;

Michael–Katelyn N. Agney, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant;

Moro– Whitney L. Abert, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal; Abigail M. Bogle, Associate in Applied Science, Associate Degree Nursing; Joshua R. Bogle, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Gerald C. Cloninger, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Kylee M. Eveans, Associate in Science; Angela M. Gulash, Associate in Science; Andrew J. Patterson, Associate in Science; Amanda C. Schoenbaum, Associate in Science; Paula Simmons, Certificate of Proficiency, Medical Assisting; Chantel N. Steward, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting, Associate in Science; Jennifer L. Stinson, Associate in Science; Maria J. Waltz, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin;

Mozier – Courtney R. Decamp, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene;

Nashville– Miranda L. Dagner, Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal;

O Fallon– Renee N. Meyer, Associate in Science;

O'fallon– Kendall Panger, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting;

Osage Beach– Miriam R. Taylor, Associate in Science;

Perryville– Ross R. Moldenhauer, Associate in Science;

Piasa– Ammi B. James, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; William E. Scott, Certificate of Proficiency, Construction Laborer;

Plainview– Jessica A. Hart, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Jason E. Schreiter, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Kathy L. Wiltshire, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Paige A. Wise, Associate in Science;

Plano– Nidhish Chandra, Associate in Arts;

Pocahontas– Matthew S. Fulkerson, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum;

Pontoon Beach – Joselen M. Simpson, Associate in Science;

Rockbridge– Ethan M. Klaffer, Associate in Arts; Logan S. Walker, Associate in Applied Science, Architectural Technology;

Roodhouse– Jordyn R. Blackketter, Sr., Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Megan E. Gillespie, Associate in Science; Taylor L. Rusten, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Amy M. Sherwin, Associate in Science;

Rosewood Heights– Nicole D. Tyler Associate in Applied Science, Paralegal;

Roxana– Sara C. Blair, Associate in Science; Nathan J. Colonis, Associate in Science; Michael S. Cook, Associate in Science; Theresa L. Jackson, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting; Dianna L. Meyer, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Samuel D. Pirtle, Associate in Applied Science, Drafting/CAD Technology; Jacob Quade, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice; Jamie L. Tomlanovich, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant;

Saint Augustine– Lamont L. Larkins, Certificate of Proficiency, Water Treatment Specialist;

Saint Charles– Claire C. Skaggs, Associate in Science;

Saint Louis– Christine Poe, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing;

Sawyerville– Benjamin Parish, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting;

Schaumburg– Stephanie Oh, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Management;

Shipman– Kathleen L. Luebbert, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science; Caleb Mansfield, Associate in Arts; Tarah J. Wallace, Associate in Arts; Angela S. Waters, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene;

South Roxana– Amanda M. Conger, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Nick A. Cooper, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Brian S. Fillingim, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Radio Broadcasting; Brianna J. Foxall, Associate in Science; Ethan C. Guss, Certificate of Proficiency, Management; Megan E. Hartley, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Chance A. Keown, Associate in Science; Donna Ragsdale, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Keri R. Richert, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting;

St. Louis– Drue C. Bravo, Associate in Arts;

Standard City– Jessica N. Bauser, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing;

Staunton– Tanner T. Aljets, Associate in Science; Melissa A. Bandy, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Chelsea R. Black, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Bailey P. Braun, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Mary Beth E. Bruhn, Associate in Fine Arts: Art Emphasis; Charlotte L. Busch, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Emily Eckhardt, Associate in Science; Alicia A. Euler, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Autumn J. Haas, Associate in Arts; Darren E. Hanner, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Taylor R. Henderson, Associate in Applied Science, Architectural Technology;Anna G. Kroeger, Associate in Science; Alexandrea M. Laboray, Associate in Science; Trista J. Lawson, Associate in Science; Tana McNaughton, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Legal Office Assistant; Holly L. Retana, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Chelsea E. Scanzoni, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; William Seneczyn, Associate in Science; Carlie Ziegler, Associate in Arts;

Tomah– Breanna A. Carder, Associate in Science;

Troy– Nathaniel Dolan, Associate in Science; Arianna P. Farmer, Associate in Science; Adam W. Horton, Associate in Science; Connor M. Melton, Associate in Science; Taylor M. Stevenson, Associate in Science; Blake A. Thomas, Associate in Science;

Virden– Stephen M. Bivin, Associate in Applied Science, Water Quality/Wastewater Technology;

Waterloo– Martavius K. Robinson, Associate in Arts; Ethan T. Ruff, Associate in Science;

Wentzville– Joanna L. Longsdon, Associate in Science;

White Hall– Bradley J. Moulton, Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Drive Line, Suspension & Brakes; Jesse M. Romero Nappier, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Lacie N. Ralston, Certificate of Proficiency, Child Development;

Wilsonville–Lester W. Harvill, Sr., Certificate of Proficiency, Auto Performance, Accessories. & Electrical, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Technology;

Witt–Megan E. Huber, Associate in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene;

Wood River– Johnny L. Allison, Associate in Applied Science, Restoration Ecology; Brooke D. Arnel, Associate in Science; Christopher S. Ballard, Associate in Science; Toni C. Carter, Associate in Arts; Zachary W. Coffman, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Radio Broadcasting; Miranda K. Cox, Associate in Science; Andra N. Davenport, Associate in Applied Science, Exercise Science; Timothy R. Disher, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Tayler L. Edelen, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Management; Kristin S. Edwards, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting; Kayla M. Errandi, Associate in Science; Conner M. Foust, Associate in Science; Daniele M. Frymire, Associate in Applied Science, Web Design; Britne A. Gonzalez, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Jaclyn S. Gruver, Certificate of Proficiency, Office Assistant – Administrative, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant; Jacob D. Harris, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice, Associate in Science; Scott E. Harshbarger, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Louis C. Huch, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Kyle A. Keener, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology; Bethany R. Kokorudz, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Katelyn M. Leigh, Associate in Science; Victor P. Lewis, Associate in Applied Science, Drafting/CAD Technology; Krystal L. Million, Associate in Science; Rebecca D. Nurnberger, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Timothy J. O'Neal, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology; Alyssa L. Payne, Associate in Science; Timothy B. Pleasant, II, Associate in Science; Amber L. Redman, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing; Alexxys J. Rodriguez-Deien, Associate in Science; Kayla N. Scroggins, Associate in Science; Amanda N. Sherman, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Administrative Assistant; Connie E. Terry, Associate in Fine Arts: Art Emphasis; Chelsea N. Tracey, Associate in Arts; Katelyn E. Turner, Associate in Arts; Alexander M. Young, Associate in Science;

Worden– Alexander S. Best, Associate in Science; Hollie E. Cassens, Associate in General Studies; Ryan A. Christlieb, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Graphics; Zachary J. Frana, Associate in Science; Jami A. Hoffner, Certificate of Proficiency, Dental Assisting; Adam B. Jansen, Associate in Science; Nathan Kuethe, Certificate of Proficiency, Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science, Process Operations Tech – Petroleum; Christopher A. Lackey, Associate in Applied Science, Computer Network Security & Admin; Katherine Riddle, Associate in Science; Brooke L. Ridenbark, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting, Associate in Science; Emily K. Robbs, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Chelsea L. Ruble, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Rose Weeks, Associate in Science;

Xenia– Nicole Bernaix, Associate in Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant.

