Lewis and Clark Community College’s 42nd annual Commencement ceremony will celebrate the academic achievements of more than 850 graduates in 2013.

Nearly 200 of those students, along with their family members, are expected to attend the annual ceremony, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. The ceremony will begin an hour earlier than in previous years.

L&C Foundation Board member and Senior Vice President, Customer Operations at Ameren Missouri Michael Moehn will deliver this year’s Commencement address.

Moehn is a lifelong resident of Alton, a 1987 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, and a Lewis and Clark Community College alumnus (1989).

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Saint Louis University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University, and a certificate in Nuclear Reactor Technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Certified Public Accountant, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a graduate of Focus St. Louis, and an Eisenhower Fellow.

Prior to Ameren, he was a Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers for nine years. Moehn joined Ameren in June 2000 as an Assistant Controller, and was promoted two years later to Vice President of Ameren Energy Resources. In 2004, he was named Vice President for Corporate Planning, and in 2008 was promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning. In January 2012, he was named Senior Vice President, Customer Operations, Ameren Illinois, and in June 2012, became Senior Vice President, Customer Operations, Ameren Missouri, where he is currently responsible for electric and gas distribution and customer service operations to more than 1.2 million customers across central and eastern Missouri, including the greater St. Louis area. In addition, he oversees Corporate Giving, Community Relations, Communications and Public Relations, Energy Efficiency and Demand Response and Business Services for Ameren Missouri.

Moehn also currently serves on the Board of Directors for Electric Energy, Inc., the Guardian Angel Settlement Association, the Marquette Catholic High School Foundation, and is co-chair of the Southwestern Illinois Division de Tocqueville Society.

He will speak to Lewis and Clark’s newest alumni on the topics of history and the future, blending old with the new, the value of their hard work and education as they enter the workforce, and the importance of finding careers with a purpose that each one can be proud of, while drawing from his career experiences and his experiences as a student at Lewis and Clark and beyond.

Doors of the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre will open at 6 p.m. Additional seating will be provided in The Commons, where the ceremony will be broadcast live on two large screens. A reception for the graduates and their families will immediately follow the ceremony, also in The Commons.

For more information call the Lewis and Clark Public Relations department at (618) 468-3200.

