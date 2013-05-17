Sounds of cheers from friends and families filled the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre last night as more than 200 students participated in Lewis and Clark Community College’s 42nd Annual Commencement ceremony.

The ceremony, which celebrated the academic achievements of more than 850 graduates, was emotional for many students and their families.

“It felt so good to walk across the stage with my family in the audience watching and cheering me on,” said Marlon Sykes, of Chicago, a Lewis and Clark basketball player for the last two seasons. Sykes graduated with his Associate in Science degree.

Michael Moehn, L&C Foundation Board member and Senior Vice President, Customer Operations at Ameren Missouri, delivered this year’s commencement address.

“I’ve been where you are,” Moehn said to the students. “I was a student here once myself and am a graduate of Lewis and Clark, and I know this is the beginning of great things for you.”

Moehn, a lifelong resident of Alton, is a 1987 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, and a Lewis and Clark Community College alumnus (1989).

After the ceremony, students and their families gathered in The Commons to celebrate. To view photos from the event, visit the college’s photo site at http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/