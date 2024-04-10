GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department and Madison County State's Attorney's Office have announced charges against a man for making threats.

Richard K. Schneidewind, 41, faces three Making A Terrorist Threat counts and one Cyberstalking Count, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said. On April 5, 2024, the investigation into this situation was presented to the state's attorney's office. The alleged threat was made on March 31, 2024.

Granite City Police said on April 2, 2024, the Granite City Police Department began an investigation into threats that had been made involving the First Student Bus Company and the Granite City High School. During the investigation, it was learned that Schneidewind had created a Facebook page under a false name and posted threats involving the First Student Bus Company and the Granite City High School.

Police said the man threatened in his posts to have someone position a bomb at the high school and threatened to have someone bring an AR-15 to the school and open fire. He also threatened to have someone shoot a bus driver.

Schneidewind is currently in custody. There is no further information that will be released at this time.

