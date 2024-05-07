CHICAGO – While many of us dream of winning the lottery - for one lucky Illinois player, that dream became a reality recently when they won a $4.1 million Lotto jackpot.

The winning Lotto ticket was purchased at a BP gas station at 8222 Joliet Road in La Grange for the Thursday, May 2 drawing.

The lucky player’s winning ticket matched all six numbers in the Thursday, May 2 drawing to score the $4.1 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-9-19-32-40.

This is the third-largest Lotto jackpot prize won so far this year, coming in behind a $10.4 million winning prize sold in Park Ridge in February, and a $5.45 million win sold in Chicago in March.

This is also a big win for the BP in La Grange, as the store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $41,000.

More than 55,000 winning tickets were purchased for the May 2 Lotto drawing.

So far this year, over 2.2 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $25.6 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

You could be next! Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lotto tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

And please remember… Lotto is a game of chance. Knowing the rules and odds of the games you play is an important part of responsible gaming. To learn more, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

