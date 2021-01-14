MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 released information about a single-unit serious personal injury traffic crash at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, on Interstate 55, southbound at Milepost 15.5.

ISP said a 40-year-old Belleville man was seriously injured the crash. All southbound lanes were shut down for approximately 45 minutes during the ISP investigation, then all southbound lanes were opened at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by District 11 Illinois State Police:

WHAT: Single-Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 15.5, Madison County

WHEN: Jan 13, 2021 at approximately 10:27 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2010 Silver Chevrolet

DRIVER: Unit 1- Brian Pursell, 40-year-old male of Bellville, IL. (Transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was discovered crashed on Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 15.5. Unit 1 was blocking both lanes of Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 15.5. Unit 1 was heavily damaged.

CHARGES: Pending investigation.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

