40-Year-Old Belleville Man Seriously Injured In I-55 In Madison County Accident Wednesday Night
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 released information about a single-unit serious personal injury traffic crash at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, on Interstate 55, southbound at Milepost 15.5.
ISP said a 40-year-old Belleville man was seriously injured the crash. All southbound lanes were shut down for approximately 45 minutes during the ISP investigation, then all southbound lanes were opened at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by District 11 Illinois State Police:
WHAT: Single-Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash
WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 15.5, Madison County
WHEN: Jan 13, 2021 at approximately 10:27 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2010 Silver Chevrolet
DRIVER: Unit 1- Brian Pursell, 40-year-old male of Bellville, IL. (Transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries)
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was discovered crashed on Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 15.5. Unit 1 was blocking both lanes of Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 15.5. Unit 1 was heavily damaged.
CHARGES: Pending investigation.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
More like this: