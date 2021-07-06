ALTON - A Charlie Nasello Celebration of Life is planned from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Gordon Moore Park.

"Join us in a fun-filled day as we celebrate the life of Alton Soccer's Founding Father Charlie Nasello," organizers said in a release. "There will be 3v3 Soccer Tournaments for each age group with an entry fee of $25 for a team of 5, and $10 dollars for a single entry.

"Food/drinks/entertainment, basket raffles, and a 50/50 drawing will be included as well. Alton Mayor David Goins will be in attendance with a proclamation to make the 14th of August Charlie Nasello Day."

Mayor Goins said he is excited about Charlie Nasello Day. "It is a very nice gesture to his surviving family to celebrate his life," Goins added.

Nasello died in October 2020. All proceeds from this event will go toward the Nasello Memorial Fund, a program that provides soccer equipment to children who cannot afford it.

For more information please visit the event page on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/PnRG5wai

"We hope to see you there to celebrate a man who was dedicated to our youth, as we support his final wish," organizers said.

