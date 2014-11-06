Liberty Bank’s Tradition of supporting local high school with the 3s For The Money basketball promotions continues for the 2014-2015 season.

During the upcoming high school basketball season, the bank will once again partner with Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School and Marquette Catholic High School on the promotion. Liberty Bank will award each school $10 for each 3-point shot made by their boys or girls varsity team during home games this season.

“Working with each of the schools on this campaign has been a pleasure. As a strong community supporter, who is just as strongly supported by the communities we serve, we are proud to give back with our unique 3s For The Money campaign,” says Liberty Bank Vice President Bret Mayberry. “Good luck to the Redbirds, Eagles, Oilers and Explorers and all local teams this basketball this season. We are pleased to have awarded nearly $6,000 thus far with the 3s campaign and look forward to delivering more 3s For The Money winnings to each high school at conclusion of this season.”

Each school’s progress throughout the season will be tracked on a tote board located in the high school gym. All proceeds from the campaign will be awarded at conclusion of the basketball season. The funds will be used by each of the participating schools for a worthy cause at their school.

The bank’s 3s For The Money promotion program also includes a 3-point half-time shooting competition for one lucky fan, who gets the opportunity to win up to $100 cash at each home game.

For additional information about the campaign or Liberty Bank call 618-462-7000 or visit its website at www.bankliberty.com

