(Alton, IL) – Join Alton Marketplace for the 3rd Thursdays “Ladies’ Night Out Shopping Experience” on August 19th in downtown Alton.

Complimentary trolley transportation will run a route between participating shops from 5:30-8:00pm thanks to a generous sponsorship by the Simmons Firm. Park & catch the trolley for FREE at any of the participating businesses: By Design, Mosiac’s, Alton Stained Glass Works, JMC Design, J&P Edelweiss, Country Meadows, and Oz Artisan Bakery. Details of each shop’s refreshments, special sales & giveaways are updated monthly on the Events page of www.AltonMarketplace.com.

Do some shopping, grab a quick dinner downtown and then head to Riverfront Amphitheater for some free entertainment with Think Floyd for a wonderful night out with your girlfriends.

For more information, please call Alton Marketplace at: 463-1016.