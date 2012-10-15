3rd Quarter 2012 Crime Statistics
Alton 2012 - 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics (Jan-Sept 2012)
Published 10-10-12
1st 3 Q’s Murder Sex Offenses Robbery Assault/Battery Burglary Theft M.V. Theft Arson
2011 3 14 24 66 272 725 40 4
2012 2 10 26 55 223 630 35 9
Change -33.3 % -28.6 % +8.3 % -16.7 % -18 % -13 % -12.5 % +125 %
(Note: The “Crime Index” is the total sum of all above crime categories for period)
Total 3rd Quarter Index Crimes: 2011 = 1148
2012 = 990
Year to Date Violent Crime---------------------------- - 13.1 %
(Murder, Sex Crimes, Robbery, Agg. Assaults)
Year to Date Property Crime-------------------------------- - 13.8 %
(Burglary, Theft, M.V. Theft, Arson)
Overall change from same period last year: -13.8 %
Drug Arrests
Cannabis Controlled Substances 2011 70 143
2012 56 108
Change -20 % -24.5 %
