Alton 2012 - 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics (Jan-Sept 2012) Published 10-10-12 1st 3 Q's Murder Sex Offenses Robbery Assault/Battery Burglary Theft M.V. Theft Arson 2011 3 14 24 66 272 725 40 4 2012 2 10 26 55 223 630 35 9 Change -33.3 % -28.6 % +8.3 % -16.7 % -18 % -13 % -12.5 % +125 % (Note: The "Crime Index" is the total sum of all above crime categories for period) Total 3rd Quarter Index Crimes: 2011 = 1148 2012 = 990 Year to Date Violent Crime---------------------------- - 13.1 % (Murder, Sex Crimes, Robbery, Agg. Assaults) Year to Date Property Crime-------------------------------- - 13.8 % (Burglary, Theft, M.V. Theft, Arson) Overall change from same period last year: -13.8 % Drug Arrests Cannabis Controlled Substances 2011 70 143 2012 56 108 Change -20 % -24.5 %