Alton 2012 - 3rd Quarter Crime Statistics (Jan-Sept 2012)

Published 10-10-12

1st 3 Q’s     Murder  Sex Offenses  Robbery  Assault/Battery  Burglary  Theft  M.V. Theft  Arson

   2011            3                14               24                 66                  272        725        40              4

   2012                        2                 10               26                 55                  223        630        35              9

Change      -33.3 %        -28.6 %       +8.3 %         -16.7 %          -18 %     -13 %   -12.5 %    +125 %

      

         (Note: The “Crime Index” is the total sum of all above crime categories for period)

 

           

 

Total 3rd Quarter  Index Crimes:  2011 = 1148                

           2012 =   990             

                                                           

            Year to Date Violent Crime----------------------------  - 13.1 %

            (Murder, Sex Crimes, Robbery, Agg. Assaults)

 

            Year to Date Property Crime--------------------------------  - 13.8 %  

            (Burglary, Theft, M.V. Theft, Arson)                              

                                                           

 

            Overall change from same period last year:  -13.8 %

                                      

 

 

 

 

                                     Drug Arrests

                                                            Cannabis        Controlled Substances                                                                                            2011                   70                              143

                                    2012                   56                             108

                                    Change           -20 %                       -24.5 %         

 

