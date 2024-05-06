EDWARDSVILLE - When third-grader Peyton Saylor saw her friend fall off the monkeybars, she sprang into action. She helped her friend up, walked her to the nurse’s office and fixed her an ice pack.

For being such a great friend, Peyton Saylor is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Albert Cassens Elementary School and the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Saylor loves going to school. In fact, she said she doesn’t like weekends because she would rather be at school with her friends.

Her favorite subjects at school are science, technology, engineering, art and math, though she especially loves technology because she finds it “engaging.” She makes a point to always show her “PAWS,” meaning she practices kindness, acts responsibly, works hard and shows respect.

Though Saylor misses school when she’s not there, she still has a lot of fun rollerskating and skateboarding. In the winter, she often goes sledding with her dad. During warmer months, she can usually be found swimming or playing volleyball, softball and pickleball.

Considering how much Saylor loves going to school, it’s no surprise that she wants to be a teacher when she grows up. She hopes to stay in the Edwardsville school district for as long as possible.

“I want to be a teacher at Cassens,” Saylor said. “I got inspired in first grade from my teacher and classmates. I want to keep being at school for my whole life. I want to be a teacher at Cassens because I have a lot of good memories at Cassens.”

Congratulations to Peyton for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

