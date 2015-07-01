Free information available to any military service member or family member

On Saturday, July 11th from 10:00am-12:00pm, the general public is invited to learn from a variety of resources currently available to Veterans and their families in the Metro East area. This free event will spotlight SSP’s partnerships with local agencies that serve veterans and highlight services SSP will be able to provide thanks to the IL Department of Veterans’ Affairs Cash Grant.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over vendors will be on site with information beneficial to anyone who has served in any branch of the armed forces. Vendors include: The Center for Senior Renewal, Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County, Southern Illinois Healthcare, Madison County Community Development, Healing Beyond Borders, Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, Chestnut Credit Counseling, Alton VFW Post 1308, and Chestnut Health Systems.

Sponsors for the event are Alton Memorial Hospital’s The Center for Senior Renewal, Roberts Motors, and the Veterans Assistance Commission.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information on this event, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or contact Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies Coordinator Tiffany Lubinski at 618-465-3298 ext. 109 or tlubinski@seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: