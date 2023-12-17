GRAFTON - Grafton’s Winter Lights Parade was bigger and brighter than ever on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

The parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. at Hawg Pit BBQ in downtown Grafton. The route traveled along the back road and ended at the Loading Dock at 401 Front Street.

Alison Rohan explained that this new town tradition began as an inside joke and has quickly grown to include over 100 parade entries.

“It started as a little joke,” she said. “Two of us decorated our car with lights during the holidays, and we would have a parade. So we did it the first year and had fun doing it and the next year we had 25 people in the parade, or cars. So this year on social media it really blew up, and we had over 100 entries in the parade.”

This year’s parade was sponsored by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce. They encouraged people to grab dinner at the Loading Dock or somewhere else in Grafton and explore more of downtown Grafton after the parade concluded.

