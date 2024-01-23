EDWARDSVILLE - During their meeting on Jan. 17, 2024, the Madison County Board voted to approve a $3M project to build a sally port/intake portal at the Madison County Jail.

The Central Services Committee and Finance and Government Operations Committee presented a resolution to award a contract for an addition at the Madison County Jail for the Madison County Facilities Management Department. Later in the meeting, the Board also approved an emergency appropriation of $1,649,207 from the Capital Projects Fund to help fund the sally port/intake portal project.

“I’d just like to say it’s a much-needed upgrade at the jail to upgrade the sally port for the safety of all the officers involved in just the overall operations of the jail,” said Dalton Gray, a member of the Finance and Government Operations Committee. “It’s an expensive project. I would like to have seen maybe a smaller price tag there. I think we all would’ve. That being said, I would just ask that the Sheriff and the facilities department do everything in their power as this project goes forward to cut costs and reduce the amount of change orders where available.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The project was awarded to Morrissey Construction Company in Godfrey for a total of $3,058,800. Most of the money has been budgeted from the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget for Madison County.

However, it was determined that the “appropriations for Fiscal Year 2024 are not sufficient for these additional needs based on proposals received,” according to a proposal submitted by the Finance and Government Operations Committee. The Committee proposed to fund the rest of the project by appropriating $1,649,207 from the Madison County Capital Project Fund for the sally port/intake portal budget. This proposal was passed by the Board.

The current sally port at the Madison County Jail can accommodate one vehicle. When completed, the new sally port/intake portal will be big enough for multiple vehicles to access it, including larger vehicles like ambulances.

More like this: