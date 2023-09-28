WOOD RIVER - The Edwardsville Tigers will be taking the whole team to next week's IHSA Class 1A Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.

Junior Mason Lewis' hot round of 3-under-par 69 led the Tigers to a first-place finish at regionals Wednesday morning at Belk Park Golf Course.

He was the only golfer under par on the day as the Tigers finished with a team score of 309.

Owen Berning was the only other Tiger to break 80 with a 79. Trey Schroeder (80), Kolton Wright (81), Quinn Bering (85), and Bennett Babington (87) rounded out the scores for Edwardsville.

Glenwood (311) and O'Fallon (313) also qualified as teams for Monday's sectional.

The Alton Redbirds, who have been battling with Edwardsville and O'Fallon all season, finished fourth with a team score of 319.

Still, Alton qualified three individuals. Alex Siatos shot a 75 while Sam Ottwell shot a 78 to both move on. Cooper Hagen shot an 81 to qualify as well.

