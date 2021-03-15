GODFREY – “The greatest camp there ever was” is what summer campers at The Nature Institute, located on 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, Ill, sing every year during a program for their families after they have completed a week with nature and friends. This camp is now turning 39 and The Nature Institute (TNI) is rolling out the green carpet for registration to continue get children back outside and into nature.

Discovery Day Camp has been a tradition and milestone of TNI. This program teaches area youth about environmental sustainability all while having a fun, hands-on, outdoor experience. Campers observe wild animals in the woodlands and prairies, learn how to improve natural habitats and what it takes to become good stewards of the land.

This summer program is for children pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Each week is dedicated to a particular age range and area of study. Pre-kindergarten sessions are half day and all other age groups are a full, fun day of exploring the outdoors.

“We are constantly met with electronic messages and spending less time being active and learning about the world. Kids are spending more time inside. Our goal is to not only offer an alternative way to spend time, but to also create nature community ambassadors,” says Ramona Pollard, TNI outreach coordinator.

Article continues after sponsor message

Over two dozen counselors are hired to provide this yearly summer experience. All together, they give this American Camp Association accredited camp a five to one camper to counselor ratio, making it better than the standard.

The week-long day camps begin in June and continue through July. Camp registration opens March 18th for TNI members and March 19th for non-members. In addition to registering a day early, TNI Family Members will receive 15% of their camp fees. Those interested in becoming TNI members may do so at www.TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling 618-466-9930.

Campers receive a TNI camp t-shirt, take home crafts, educational curriculum, and counselors that have grown up exploring The Nature Institute trails.

More information on TNI’s “Discovery Day Camp” and other events can be found by visiting www.www.TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618)-466-9930.

More like this: