JERSEY COUNTY - A 38-year-old Jerseyville woman - Sarah R. Allen - died from injuries after being struck on Illinois Route 3 at Heafner Drive in Jersey County at approximately 9:56 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Full details of the Illinois State Police preliminary report are below:

WHAT: Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHERE: Illinois Route 3 at Heafner Drive, Jersey County.

WHEN: June 3, 2021 at approximately 9:56 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- Black 2019 Nissan Versa.

DRIVER: Unit 1- A 26-year-old female of Godfrey, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PEDESTRIAN: Sarah R. Allen, 38-year-old female of Jerseyville, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3 south of Heafner Drive, Jersey County. The pedestrian was walking northbound on Illinois Route 3 south of Heafner Drive, off the right side of the roadway. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 went off the right side of the road and struck the pedestrian.

Illinois Route 3 was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation

