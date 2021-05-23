TROY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Sunday reports the death of a 38-year-old male who was involved in a single motorcycle crash in Troy, IL.

The decedent is identified as:

Scott N. Ponder

White/Male, 38 YOA

Collinsville, IL 62234

The coroner's office said the crash was reported at 1:21 a.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a passerby drove upon the crash scene and called 911. The crash was not witnessed. Ponder was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was traveling southbound on Formosa Road, Troy, IL., and for reasons unknown at this time he lost control of the motorcycle. Ponder was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:20 a.m. by Madison County Coroner Investigator Sakina Vernor.

The coroner's office said the preliminary cause of death is blunt head trauma. A final cause of death will be issued after the completion of routine toxicological testing.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time and are under the direction of Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.

The investigation of this death continues by the Troy Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

