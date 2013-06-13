In conjunction with Pepsi Cola and the Alton Road Runners Running Club, Hit-N-Run is proud to be a co-sponsor of the 35th Annual Alton Road Runners PEE-WEE RUN.

The event will be held in beautiful Gordon Moore Park on the morning of July 14, 2013. We are expecting between 150 and 200 children under the age of 15 to be participating in the event.

It is the best deal of the year! For a $5.00 entry fee, each runner will get a T-shirt to wear and keep (very cool!) After the race, to help cool down the runners, a free 20oz. Pepsi product will be handed out to runners and for those watching. After everyone cools down from the race, there will be a drawing in which every race participant will get a prize. Numerous Hit-N-Run vendors and partners donate prizes for the drawing.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is a great time; come join us! Bring the kids or grandkids, or great grand kids if you are as old as I am!

Thanks,

Mark Hackworth

Hit-N-Run Food Stores

More like this: