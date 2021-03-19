MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 continues to investigate a fatal traffic crash that occurred at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on Interstate-70 at Milepost 18 in Madison County.

A 34-year-old female - from St. Charles, Mo. - died in the crash. The stalled 2016 Red Toyota (Unit 2) passenger car was struck by a White Freightliner Truck Tractor Combination (Unit 1). Unit 1 was stalled in the right-lane of traffic on Interstate-70 at Milepost 18.

ISP said the preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 at Milepost 18 and became stalled in the right lane of traffic. Unit 1 was traveling eastbound in the same area behind Unit 2. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 failed to reduce its speed and struck Unit 2 in the lane. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 refused medical attention. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All eastbound lanes of traffic were closed for the investigation, with traffic re-routed to Illinois Route 143 E and Route 40 E, but as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, all lanes were reopened. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

This is the complete preliminary report on the crash:

WHAT: Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Mar. 18, 2021 at approximately 12:46 p.m.

WHERE: Interstate 70 eastbound at Milepost 18, Madison County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi Trailer Combination

Unit 2 – 2016 Red Toyota Passenger Car

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Gursimran Singh, 25- year old male from Halifax, Nova Scotia – Uninjured

Unit 2 – 34- year old female from St. Charles, MO – Deceased (pending Next of Kin notification)

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Lakhdeer Singh, 22- year old male from Halifax, Nova Scotia – Uninjured

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

