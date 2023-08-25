DOW - The Tri-County Antique Club “Olden Days” festival is coming up this weekend with two days jam-packed with activities and events for all ages, including live music, a car show, raffle drawing, food, games, and much more.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by Sunday, Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Tri-County Antique Club grounds at 23946 State Highway 3 in Dow. The cost of admission is $5 per person and free for children 12 and under.

Breakfast will be served on both days from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and other food will be available throughout. Saturday features Apple Pie Judging, two tractor pulls, and more, while Sunday features a car show, raffle drawing, and more. Saturday will also bring live music from a DJ, while Sunday will see a performance by Jim on Keyboard.

A raffle drawing will be held on Sunday with prizes including a handmade quilt, pedal tractor, Sinclair Foods gift certificates, and much more. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

A full lineup of both days’ activities and events follows:

Saturday, Aug. 26:

7 a.m. - Festival and Blacksmith Shop open until 5 p.m. (Breakfast served until 10 a.m.)

10 a.m. - Apple Pie Judging

10 a.m. - Threshing & Sawmilling

11 a.m. - Garden Tractor Pull

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - DJ with live music

1 p.m. - Pedal Tractor Pull

2 p.m. - Parade of Power

Sunday, Aug. 27:

7 a.m. - Festival and Blacksmith Shop open until 4 p.m. (Breakfast served until 10 a.m.)

7 to 9 a.m. - No admission charge

9 a.m. - 9 a.m. – Country Church

10 a.m. – Threshing & Sawmilling

11 a.m. – Car Show

12 p.m. – Pedal Tractor Pull

1 p.m. – Garden Tractor Pull

1 p.m. – Plowing Demonstration

2 p.m. – Parade of Power

3 p.m. - Raffle Drawing

According to the Tri-County Antique Club’s website, the club was “formed to promote the appreciation of agricultural history” by restoring and preserving everything from classic cars to farm machinery, and other “equipment of historical value.” Vintage vehicles, antique tools, antique toys, and much more will be on display from the Antique Club at this year’s festival.

For more information about this year’s “OIden Days” festival, visit the Tri-County Antique Club website or see the event on Riverbender.com/events.

