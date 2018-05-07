COLLINSVILLE - The 31st Annual Horseradish Festival is bigger and better and in a new exciting location. We have moved to Uptown Collinsville on Main Street. We have more food vendors featuring dishes with horseradish. More crafters from both the local area and other states. A full schedule of Live Entertainment including Kids entertainment like a ventriloquist a magician or meet a police K-9 Dog.

Article continues after sponsor message

See Full Schedule of Events and Entertainment Here http://internationalhorseradishfestival.com/index.php/en/schedules

There is also an expanded Family Fun Area this year featuring an exotic wildlife petting zoo, a rock climbing wall, carnival games, a bungee jumping area, come see the Army with their interactive games, and much more.

Unique food containing horseradish

A wine and bloody mary garden

An appearance by a Clydesdale Horse from Anheuser-Busch (weather permitting)

Bloody Mary Contest

Glow Run 4 mile race and a Family friendly 1 mile race – Friday, June 1 st

Little Miss Horseradish Pageant

Bags Tournament

Washers Tournament

A Fishing Derby

Root Games and much more

Come Join the fun this a festival you won't want to miss.

More like this: