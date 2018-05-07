31st annual Horseradish Festival set for June 1-2 in Uptown Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE - The 31st Annual Horseradish Festival is bigger and better and in a new exciting location. We have moved to Uptown Collinsville on Main Street. We have more food vendors featuring dishes with horseradish. More crafters from both the local area and other states. A full schedule of Live Entertainment including Kids entertainment like a ventriloquist a magician or meet a police K-9 Dog.
See Full Schedule of Events and Entertainment Here http://internationalhorseradishfestival.com/index.php/en/schedules
There is also an expanded Family Fun Area this year featuring an exotic wildlife petting zoo, a rock climbing wall, carnival games, a bungee jumping area, come see the Army with their interactive games, and much more.
- Unique food containing horseradish
- A wine and bloody mary garden
- An appearance by a Clydesdale Horse from Anheuser-Busch (weather permitting)
- Bloody Mary Contest
- Glow Run 4 mile race and a Family friendly 1 mile race – Friday, June 1st
- Little Miss Horseradish Pageant
- Bags Tournament
- Washers Tournament
- A Fishing Derby
- Root Games and much more
Come Join the fun this a festival you won't want to miss.
