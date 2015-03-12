(Jupiter, FL) After a two game road trip, the St. Louis Cardinals return home this afternoon to host the Baltimore Orioles. Jaime Garcia makes his second start of the Grapefruit League. First pitch is set for 12:05 CT.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, DH

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Tony Cruz, C

Ty Kelly, 2B

Pete Kozma, SS

(Jaime Garcia, P)

–Following Garcia to the mound will be Tyler Lyons with Matt Belisle, Seth Maness, Randy Choate, Tim Cooney, Mike Mayers, and Nick Greenwood also available out of the bullpen.

Adam Wainwright will throw a pitcher’s practice to hitters in the morning. Lance Lynn will throw a side session either today or tomorrow.

Mike Matheny announced Zach Petrick will start tomorrow’s game against Miami in place of Lynn. Michael Wacha will start Saturday.

