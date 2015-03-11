The St. Louis Cardinals will boast a great deal of speed at the top of their starting lineup today as Peter Bourjos will lead things off followed by Kolten Wong against Atlanta.

Lineup at Atlanta (3/11): Bourjos CF Wong 2B Peralta SS Adams 1B Molina C Grichuk DH Piscotty RF Wilson 3B Pham LF Gonzales — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 11, 2015

Tim Cooney is scheduled to follow Marco Gonzales on the mound with Mike Mayers, Sam Freeman, Mitch Harris, Marcus Hatley, Miguel Socolovich, Dean Kiekhefer, and Sam Tuivailala also available in the bullpen.

LYNN PLAYS CATCH, SCRATCHED FOR FRIDAY

–Though no timetable for his next start has been announced, Lance Lynn was allowed to play catch this morning here in Jupiter.

According to MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch, who traveled with the team to Orlando, Mike Matheny has confirmed Lynn will not make what would’ve been his scheduled start on Friday.

Over the last couple of days, Matheny had suggested the Cardinals would take this opportunity to slow things down for Lynn, who has been eager to return to action.

–Adam Wainwright and John Lackey also threw, which keeps Lackey on pace to start this weekend. Wainwright is expected to have at least one more session against live hitters and will need to receive medical clearance to run before starting a game.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports