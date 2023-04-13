ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Paper Planes Ministries and New Hope Church partnered for successful Easter egg hunts in both Alton and Edwardsville this past Saturday. The Alton hunt was held at Riverfront Park and the Edwardsville hunt was held at Lincoln Middle School.

David Bosarge, a spokesperson for Paper Planes Ministries, said the hunts were well-attended and something both groups hope to have again next year because of their success.

“We are very grateful for the partnership with New Hope Church for this event and we had 15,000 Easter eggs distributed at both locations,” he said. “We appreciate the children and families who attended and are very glad we did this.”

The idea for Paper Planes Ministries began with David being told the simple yet life-changing story of the Gospel at the age of 15. Since then he has had a passion to go to different communities to tell others about the story of Jesus Christ.

“We believe that God will use Paper Planes Ministries to revitalize communities from being filled with drugs, violence, and poverty to being filled with the life, hope, and love that the story of Jesus Christ has to offer,” he said.

