GRANITE CITY - Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer said a word to describe him and the rest of his city this week is “ecstatic” after learning U.S. Steel will restart blast furnace “A” and it will bring back some 300 jobs.

The company will hire around 300 new employees for the restart of blast furnace “A” that will support increased shipments beginning in the fourth quarter. In March, U.S. Steel announced the restart of Granite City Works’ blast furnace “B” and steelmaking operations that brought back 500 positions, filled by new and returning employees. The restart of blast furnace “B” is in progress.

“What this really means putting in perspective is some of these 300 jobs will be brand new people who would otherwise never had an opportunity to work in the steel industry,” Hagnauer said. “Now, these people will be able to raise a family, buy a house, and a car with the money they earn.”

“We are excited to announce that after the restart of the “A” blast furnace on or around October 1, all of the steelmaking operations at Granite City will be back on line, helping us meet an increased demand for American-made steel that has only grown since our March announcement,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt.

Hagnauer said he appreciates everything all the politicians have done, lobbying for Granite City and its steel jewel.

Trying to avoid a political statement in any way, Mayor Hagnauer said he appreciates everything President Trump, Congress and others have done to level the steel playing field.

“Cong. Bost has been very vocal on our behalf," Hagnauer said. "We hope this will mean a bright future for U.S. Steel here in Granite City. You can never predict the steel industry, but we are hoping the things they are doing now at our plant show a long-term commitment.”

Hagnauer said he hopes this is just the start of other big things for Granite City.

“There is another small steel business that is getting ready to open and we will be announcing information about it soon,” he said. “There is an expansion of lofts at the old YMCA and we are excited about that and other things coming. I hope all of this never stops, it has been a great year so far and I want it to continue.”

