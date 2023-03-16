CARROLLTON - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has arrested three individuals for methamphetamine possession and other offenses in Greene County so far this month, according to their office’s latest Jail Booking Report.

Trevor W. Hardwick, 41, of Hillview, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and he had an outstanding Failure To Appear warrant out of Greene County. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on March 1 and remains in custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nicky D. Steveson, 45, of Roodhouse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and he had an outstanding Failure To Appear warrant out of Morgan County. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on March 7. The status of his release disposition was listed as “transferred,” though where he was transferred to was not noted.

Madison L. Thomas-Reardon, 20, of Winchester, was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine on March 13. She has also been “transferred” to another holding facility.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: