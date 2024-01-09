EDWARDSVILLE - Ask anyone at Nelson Elementary School, and they will tell you that second grader Emmitt Parish is a good friend.

Because of his kindness and eagerness to help others, Emmitt Parish is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Parish enjoys math and reading at school. He especially likes P.E. class, where they often learn new games like turtle tag. Parish likes to learn and he likes to play with his friends, so this was the coolest thing he has learned in school so far this year.

Parish is young, but he already knows how important it is to be patient. His teacher was impressed when Parish spent his playtime helping a new student on the playground.

“Emmitt helped his new friend learn how to appropriately use the playground equipment,” said a spokesperson for ECUSD7. “He was very patient and kind when it took his friend multiple tries to accomplish what they were working toward.”

Not only did this help Parish’s friend, but it also made Parish proud. He likes to make others feel good about themselves. Parish noted that his mom makes him happy and he wants to be a doctor when he grows up, so he already knows how important it is to help others feel better. He shows this attitude in his friendships every day.

“If they don't know how to do stuff, I can help them and make them happy,” he explained.

When Parish isn’t at school, he likes to play zap tag, basketball and piano. He stays busy, but he always has time to be a good friend.

Congratulations to Emmitt for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

