EDWARDSVILLE - Calvin McCarragher-Givens might only be in the second grade, but he’s already an amazing tutor for his friends who need a little extra help reading.

For his kindness, Calvin McCarragher-Givens is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Leclaire Elementary School and the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

McCarragher-Givens loves almost everything about school, including reading, computers, art, music, P.E. and, of course, recess. He particularly enjoys learning about the American Revolution. He was delighted when his teacher showed him “how to solve problems in math by taking the numbers apart,” which he thinks is the coolest thing he has learned at school so far this year.

McCarragher-Givens knows how important it is to help others, and he wants to make sure everyone has what they need to succeed “so when they grow up they know how to do things like taking care of themselves, being able to read, and solve problems in math.” His teacher noted that he is “an amazing reader” and he always shows patience and kindness when helping other students.

“Calvin is motivated to learn and often spends his free time researching facts and looking deeper into our lessons,” his teacher said. “He truly has a love for learning and growing both educationally and in his personal character.”

When McCarragher-Givens is not at school, he stays busy playing video games, building with Legos, and creating bead designs. Considering how much he loves to read, it’s no surprise that he wants to be an author when he grows up. He plans to write both fiction and nonfiction books.

Congratulations to Calvin for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

