This year's 2nd Annual Sunshine Run: Creating Brighter Days for Kids with Cancer is quickly approaching and will take place Saturday, September 29th at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam. Registration will take place at 8:30, with the run/walk starting at 9:00. Runners will be heading east on the trail (2 miles down and then back) and walkers will head west (1 mile down and then back). We have also added a 100 yard Dash of Hope for the kids! I have attached our printable registration form which can also be found on our website: www.isaacsraysofhope.org. Registration is available online as well. There are a few minor changes to our registration so please be sure to look over our form carefully.

This year we have a special guest, Felicia Brown, mother of Jeremiah Radford who lost his valiant battle to cancer this past year, coming to speak and spread her message. We welcome her and her family and pray their story touches you as much as it did us.

Article continues after sponsor message

Isaac's Rays of Hope encourages our participants to fundraise for our children/families, but it is not a requirement for participating. Funds raised go directly to these families for out of pocket expenses. As an incentive, we are raffling off an Amazon Kindle Fire to those who raise $50 or more. Sponsor forms can be found and printed from our website.

More like this: