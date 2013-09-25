Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 26, and come to Jacoby Arts Center’s 2nd annual Music Marathon. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the Marathon runs from 6 p.m. to midnight. Participants may come for all or part of the evening.

The Marathon is a non-stop variety of entertainment presenting six great bands who are donating their talent and broad spectrum of musical talent for the event: Jared Hennings Band, David Mark Peterson, You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band, Divas Plus One, Mark Pedigo Trio, and Locrian Manor.

Like last year’s Marathon, proceeds this year will enhance the Performing Arts area in the East Gallery. Audience participation last year helped fund much-needed new stage lighting. This year’s Marathon will focus on videography, improved stage appearance, and more comfortable seating.

The generosity of both bands and audience participation makes this night very special, and Jacoby Arts Center is grateful to all who participate in this annual event. For six years the LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concerts have sustained audience enthusiasm, and Jacoby is thrilled that the community is benefiting from the many outstanding performers who are equally as enthused to play at Jacoby.

So come and enjoy a night of great music, great food, and great people! Tickets at door: $15. Advance tickets: $12. The same price applies for entire or part of evening. Food, cash bar and beverages will be available.





Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

