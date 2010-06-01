Jody Grinder, Fredbird, and Glendale Riders Headline SSPP Fundraiser.

Alton, IL -Saints Peter and Paul in Alton is pleased to announce our 2nd Annual Craft Beer Tasting and Heavenly Smokers Backyard BBQ Competition to be held at the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club in Godfrey on this Friday and Saturday, June 4th and 5th. Friday’s festivities include a craft beer tasting featuring 60+ beers from 6-10 pm, sponsored by Fritz Distributing, as well as live music by Matt Taul and Friends at 6pm, followed by the Jody Grinder Band at 10pm. There will also be food by Bigelo’s Bistro of Edwardsville available from 6pm, and a live auction at 8pm.

Saturday’s events include a car show, with registration from 8-11am. Judging is from noon to 3, and trophies awarded at 4pm. Judging for the BBQ competition starts at noon with cash prizes for categories in ribs, chicken, pork, and brisket. Dinner begins at 4pm, with choices of bbq by our participants, and dinner music provided by The Alton Symphony. Saturday activities also include a kid’s talent show, silent auction basket raffles, lots of blow up rides and games for the kids and adults, live music, 50/50 raffle, and cash drawings with $8000 in prizes. We are also very excited to have Fredbird from the St. Louis Cardinals from 7-8pm, followed by the Glendale Riders at 8pm.

Please join us for both days, and plan to bring the kids out for all the fun on Saturday. For more information, please visit www.ssppaltonfundraiser.com, or call SS Peter and Paul School at 465-8711.

