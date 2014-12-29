Found A Hound Rescue a foster based rescue group in the St. Louis Area will be hosting its second annual Trivia Night on Saturday, March 7, 2015 at VFW Hall 4445 Alby Street, Alton, IL 62002.

Each year at our Trivia Night we have a silent auction. The proceeds enable us to rescue dogs who would otherwise be euthanized, provide all vetting services including spay and neuter surgeries, rabies registration, and vaccines as well as heart worm preventative or treatment if needed while in our care. If needed, rehabilitation is also provided so these dogs can become loving family pets.

In the past, area businesses have been very generous and creative in their donations. Some have donated gift baskets, discontinued items, gift certificates, etc. All contributions are recognized and listed in our Trivia Night program. If you wish to donate an item, e-mail foundahoundrescue@gmail.com or calling 618-973-2580. Donations may be sent to 500 Josh Drive Brighton, IL 62012 or arrangements can be made for a Found A Hound Rescue representative to pick up your donation. All donations received by February 13th will also be included in the Trivia Night program.

Thank you for your support of Found A Hound Rescue. Your donation is greatly appreciated. If you have any questions, or if we can be of any further assistance, please feel free to contact us at any time. We’re looking forward to hearing from you.

