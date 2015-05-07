Mud Sweat & Beers at Alton Sports Tap

The pits are dug and the water trucks are on standby as the Alton Sports Tap prepares for the 2nd Annual Mud Volleyball Tourney slated for Saturday, May 16.

With 15 teams signed up, there are only five more spots left on the bracket, so those hoping to squeeze a team in should called Brandie Desherlia at (618) 465-2539.

Alton Sports Tap hosted their first mud volleyball tournament last summer and with great success, players are even more excited for this summer’s extravaganza.

“We had a blast last year,” said Kelsea Herndon, a seasoned mud volleyball player whose team took first place last summer. “I really hope that people start getting more involved so we can have more mud volleyball tournaments around here. They are so fun!”

Anyone coming to watch the tournament is more than welcome, but there are no guarantees to keep clean and mud free, so dress accordingly. Shane Cox with Hate the Game DJ & Karaoke will be set up to entertain all day, the Riverbender Truck and several promotional guests will be in attendance with freebees and prizes along with local media. So bring your lawn chairs, tents and sunscreen but no coolers are permitted as both food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“We are very excited to host the event again this year and the date is creeping up pretty quick,” said Brandie Desherlia. “So come on out and bring you’re a Game!”

