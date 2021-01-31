ALTON - Alton’s 2nd Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee has formally announced her campaign for re-election in the upcoming Consolidated Election to be held on April 6, 2021. MacAfee, the Mayor Pro Tem of the Alton City Council, is seeking her third term and has served as Alderwoman since 2013.

“Today, I am announcing my campaign for re-election as 2nd Ward Alderwoman,” said Carolyn MacAfee. “We have accomplished many great things for the City of Alton during my service on the City Council, and I’m excited about building on that progress going forward.”

During her time on the Alton City Council, Carolyn MacAfee has obtained funding for various street overlays, including parts of State, Krug, Northdale, and Chouteau Streets. She also voted to freeze the City’s property tax levy to help homeowners and businesses, supported strengthening the city’s Code Enforcement Department, and the creation of the landlord licensing program. Further, Alderwoman MacAfee has worked for the demolition of derelict properties that posed safety hazards and were depressing property values.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I look forward to talking with voters over the next two months about my record as their Alderwoman and hearing their thoughts about the issues facing our city,” said MacAfee. “If re-elected, I will continue to be a full-time Alderwoman, available to residents to identify and solve problems facing our ward and our city.”

“It’s been an honor serving the 2nd Ward as Alderwoman, and I’m asking residents for their vote again in this election so that we can continue to strengthen our neighborhoods and build on Alton’s unique history,” concluded MacAfee.

Alderwoman MacAfee is the former Chairwoman of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, a member of the Alton Park & Recreation Commission, a board member of Pride, Inc., and volunteers with the Alton Parks Department to assist in the upkeep and beautification of Alton’s parks and open spaces.

More like this: