SHILOH – Twelve schools battled it out on Thursday afternoon for an IHSA Class 2A girls golf regional title.

The top three schools qualified for the Normal (Community West) Sectional on Monday, Oct. 2. The top-10 individuals from every other team also moved on.

The Edwardsville Tigers came out on top at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh with a team score of 331. They were led by sophomore Rachel Johnson’s 2-over-par 73 which was also good enough for third place individually.

The Tigers also recorded scores from freshman Emerson Gusewelle (82), junior Ruhee Gupchup (83), senior Reese McNamara (93), senior Sophia Rankin (93), and junior Alayna Garman (96).

O’Fallon took second (333) while Triad finished third (335).

Senior Emma Hill led the Knights with an even-par 71 which earned her second place.

Only one golfer on the day went under par and that was Waterloo’s Reese Kite who fired a 1-under-par 70 which won her medalist.

The Alton Redbirds did not have enough golfers to field a complete team, but that didn’t stop junior Addison Kenney from qualifying for Monday’s sectional.

She shot a 78 which earned her fifth place overall.

Collinsville’s Kiley Belobraydic (82) and Granite City’s Abigail Brinker (87) also moved on.

Monday’s sectional will be played in Normal at Ironwood Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.

