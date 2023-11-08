ALTON - For those who have waited several months to witness an Alton Lady Redbirds girls basketball time, the season-opener is just days away.

The 28th Annual 2023 Alton Lady Redbird Tip-Off Girls Basketball Tournament is slated for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, and Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Alton High Gym.

Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick on Wednesday released the schedule for next week's season-opening tournament.

Kusnerick said there is a lot of anticipation going into the 2023-2024 for the Lady Redbirds under Coach Deserea Howard. Alton lost only twice last year all season to O'Fallon, the eventual state champion.

"There is a lot of excitement about the Lady Redbirds this season with fans," Kusnerick said. "We have toughened our schedule with several marquee shootout games and tournaments. They will be tested this season, but we have high hopes for the girls."

The athletic director said state polls are not out yet, but he sees the Lady Redbirds likely to be ranked in the top five in large schools across the state in pre-season rankings.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 17

6:00 p.m. - Lift for Life vs Hazelwood West

7:30 p.m. - Alton vs North Point

Saturday, November 18

Session #1

1:00 p.m. - North Point vs Lift for Life

2:30 p.m. - Alton vs Hazelwood West

Session #2

6:00 p.m. - Hazelwood West vs North Point

7:30 p.m. - Alton vs Lift for Life

