JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville City Council on Tuesday passed a $250,000 grant agreement to fund the installation of the future splash pad at Lions Club Park. The agreement between the city and the American Water Charitable Foundation marks the latest step in the park’s multi-phase improvement project.

Council members unanimously approved a motion to approve a $250,000 grant agreement between the American Water Charitable Foundation and the City of Jerseyville for splash pad features/controllers/equipment, related to the Lions Club Park Improvements Phase 2 project.

Article continues after sponsor message

This item essentially finalizes the paperwork needed to release the funds that were approved earlier by the Jerseyville City Council, Mayor Kevin Stork said. Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Hermens said at the previous meeting that these funds will help pre-purchase equipment while a design for the splash pad and surrounding area is finalized.

“With the American Water $250,000 grant we received, this gives us the opportunity to pre-purchase the equipment and have that fabricated behind the scenes while we’re working on a final design and Department of Public Health permit,” Hermens said.

For more information about the splash pad and other improvements slated for Phase 2 of the Lions Club Park Improvements project, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

More like this: