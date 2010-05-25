(Bethalto, IL) -Olin Community Credit Union announced that a $250 Visa gift card was awarded to credit union member, Julie Schreiber, as the winner of the drawing for signing up for e-Statements. The purpose of the drawing was to create awareness and to encourage the use of e-Statements.

e-Statements is a free service provided by Olin Community Credit Union for their members. With e-Statements members can receive their account information, using email in place of traditional mail delivery. For more information visit us online at www.olincreditunion.org or call 618-258-3168.

Article continues after sponsor message

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. Local branches are located at: 5301 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 731 E. Bethalto Dr.; Bethalto and 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville.

More like this:

Related Video: