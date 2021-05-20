COLLINSVILLE – A 24-year-old Belleville man was located deceased in his vehicle in the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis on Wednesday, the apparent victim of a homicide, Illinois State Police Division Of Criminal Investigation announced later in the day.

ISP was contacted at 2:32 a.m. on May 19, 2021, by East St. Louis Police.Department to assist in the investigation.

The investigation is being led by the ISP DCI – Zone 6 with the assistance of the East Saint Louis Police Department and is still open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 571-4124 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

