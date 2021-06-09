EDWARDSVILLE - The 23rd Edwardsville Route 66 Festival will be taking place on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at City Park. Last year’s festival was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing measures. This year’s festival will offer many of the same amenities as year’s past, although the schedule of events has changed slightly to accommodate safety measures. Family game options will be replacing the children’s areas and the bike ride and trolley rides will be paused for 2021.

Nationally renowned and locally loved, the event will still include many activities like musical performances, a variety of food and drinks, Main street Marketplace vendors and the famous classic car cruise and show sponsored by Goshen Rotary.

The fun on Saturday, June 12 kicks off with the Edwardsville Route 66 10k Run at 8 a.m. Sponsored by the Metro Milers, the run begins at the stage in City Park. At 10 a.m., the food, beverage and shopping vendors are “open for business.” Musical acts include Midlife from noon until 2 p.m., Musicology from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. and Fanfare hitting the stage at 5 p.m. The car show revs up at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., with the car cruise departing promptly at 7:00 p.m. Cars will assemble and be on display at the Cassens Transport and MCT Park and Ride Lots accessible from Kansas Street.

Saturday night, enjoy two live musical performances happening back-to-back. Wildfire takes the stage as the car cruise begins at 6:30 p.m. Next up, get ready to rock to the classics with popular party music by Superjam. Superjam will be rocking City Park from 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. The park closes at 11:30 p.m.

Sponsors of this year’s festival include Mother Road Sponsor Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Cork Tree Creative, Inc. is a full service, marketing and public relations agency located in Edwardsville, serving clients nationwide. This year’s Muscle Car Sponsor is The Gori Law Firm. Hot Rod Sponsors are Dieterich Bank, Southern Illinois Pediatric Dentistry, law firm Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb, Renewal by Andersen, First Mid America Credit Union, and Crawford, Murphy and Tilly. Roadster Sponsors are Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning, Irwin Funeral Home, Busey Bank, JF Electric and Edwardsville Bank. Madison Mutual Insurance Co. and Abstracts & Titles, Inc. are Fastback Sponsors.

Looking for more information about this year’s one-day festival and its events? Visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook and Twitter.

