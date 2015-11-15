EDWARDSVILLE - Fans of the Edwardsville High School Band Program and craft-lovers alike came out by the masses for the 23rd Annual Edwardsville Band Booster Arts & Crafts Fair.

Beginning this Saturday at 9:00 a.m., the hallways, corridors, gymnasiums and cafeteria of EHS were filled to the brim with 280 booths who brought their finest works to showcase and sell to patrons. Throughout the course of the weekend, thousands of attendees will make their way through high school’s extensive display.

Edwardsville Band Booster and Craft Fair Co-Chair President Annette Schoeberle was on hand for the amazing event, which raised over $35,000 for the band program at last year’s craft fair.

“My favorite part of this event is getting the opportunity to work with some really great band parents and supporting the program overall,” Schoeberle said.

The events sponsored by the Edwardsville Band Boosters organization are pivotal for the success of the highly decorated program, including the Marching Tigers, winter guard, percussion and more.

“All of the profits go to supporting the budget, which allows the band to do the shows at halftime and funds the winter guard and drum-line programs,” she also mentioned. “The Boosters provide over $45,000 on an annual basis, sometimes more depending on additional maintenance costs based on equipment, food, uniform replacements and more.”

The fair will continue Sunday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. so those can get an early start on their holiday shopping. There is something for everyone at this year’s fair, so do not miss out on the great opportunity to find that perfect gift for your loved ones.

