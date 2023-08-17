ALTON - A 21-year-old Alton man - Demetrius D. Elliott, of the 700 block of Hampton Avenue - faces four charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless homicide after an incident on April 15, 2023, which resulted in the death of Jakhari R. Alexander, 20, of Maryville.

On April 15, 2023, Elliott allegedly committed the offense of Aggravated Driving With A Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death. He was charged with two counts of that offense on the same date, according to charges released on Wednesday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Both the first and second counts are Enhanced Class 2 charges, both of which carry a penalty of 3-14 years in prison if convicted.

Elliott also faces a Class 4 charge of Aggravated Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol While License Suspended and a Class 3 felony charge for Reckless Homicide.

Elliott faces these charges after he reportedly drove a motor vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox on the Interstate 270 ramp near Old Alton Road in Madison County with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more and was involved in the motor vehicle accident resulting Alexander's death.

Bail in Elliott's case was set at $100,000 by Madison County Judge Neil T. Schroeder.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

