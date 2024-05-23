ST. LOUIS - Baseball season is in full swing, so that means it is time to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Join the St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, and the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis at the 21st annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 10-13, 2024 at 22 locations in the Greater St. Louis Metro area, including Busch Stadium. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals t-shirt, while supplies last.

“The Cardinals are thrilled to open the gates of Busch Stadium as a blood donation site for this year’s blood drive, said Michael Hall, Vice President, Community Relations, St. Louis Cardinals & Executive Director, Cardinals Care. We hope that the unique location attracts even more fans from around Cardinals Nation to join us in our efforts to collect much needed units of blood during the critical summer months.”

Donors wishing to donate June 10 at Busch Stadium (and all locations) are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting cardinals.com/blooddrive. Appointments at Busch Stadium are expected to fill up quickly. Since its inception, over 19,000 blood donations have been collected at the Cardinals Blood Drive. This year the goal is to collect more than 1,000 units of lifesaving blood.

“The Cardinals Blood Drive comes at a critical time of the year as blood donations tend to decline during the summer months,” said Beth Elders, executive director, Greater St. Louis chapter. “We are so grateful for the ongoing partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals on this blood drive and look forward to seeing everyone who comes out to give the gift of life.”

Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During a power red donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor. The full list of locations is below.

St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive Locations:

Monday, June 10 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Busch Stadium Cunningham Corner – 700 Clark Street, St. Louis, MO 63102

Tuesday, June 11 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021

James J. Egan Center, 1 James J Egan Center, Florissant, MO 63033

Salvation Army Gateway Citadel Corps, 824 Union Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123

Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO 63052

Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, MO 63019

American Legion Post #365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62234

Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia, IL 62236

Wednesday, June 12 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, MO 63090

Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, 1112 E. Cherry St., Troy, MO 63379

The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Favazza’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139

O’Fallon MO YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr, O’Fallon, MO 63368

St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125

Thursday, June 13 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Centennial, Bowling Green, MO 63334

Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, MO 63640

Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123

Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220

St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, MO 63304

Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd, Fenton, MO 63026

Chester American Legion Hall, 500 E. Opdyke, Chester, IL 62233

Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, IL 62002

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code CARDS to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

