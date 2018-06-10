EDWARDSVILLE - The 21st Annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival was loaded with events starting Friday evening and continued through Saturday at City Park.

Thousands attended the two-day festival that started with live music from The Catapults and the Fabulous Motown Revue as well as inflatables for kids, food trucks and vendors.

Things continued Saturday with food, beverage, art vendors and children’s booths throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m. Trolley tours hit the streets every half-hour. Additional live music performances were held on the stage at 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. when the evening’s local live music began.

The headlining act for Saturday evening was the ever-popular party and rock band that appeals to everyone: Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians. Jonathon Braddy Band performed at 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians hit the stage at 9:00 p.m., and the festival closed down at 11:30 p.m.

The Metro Milers 10K run and Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride started at 8 a.m. Saturday morning with a post-race ceremony and other activities at 10 a.m.

