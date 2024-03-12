Top left: With a flourish, SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, (foreground) signs a mock check for a grateful looking Mia Kramer, Belleville West High School senior (background). Top right: All smiles and holding her “big check” is Dannica Davis, SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School senior (center), with Office of the Chancellor Executive Director Lauren Bartshe (left) looking on, and Minor (right) enjoying the moment. In the background on the left is a jubilant Gina Jeffries, EdD, CHS director; and far right is Liza Cummings, PhD, CHS assistant director, capturing the event. Bottom: The SIUE team surrounds Rosa Sanchez of Metro East Lutheran School (third from left). Shown on the first row, left to right, are Director of Undergraduate Admissions Samantha Ray, Bartshe and Minor. Back row, left to right, are Mario McCart, associate director of Connections and Programming at the Kimmel Belonging and Engagement Hub and John Martinson Honors Program Assistant Director Ian Toberman.EDWARDSVILLE - For 21 high school students, their hard work and perseverance paid off in a big way when they learned they received Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2024 Meridian Scholarships.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Meridian Scholarship is the University’s most prestigious academic award. Designed for exemplary students, it covers four years of tuition, fees, housing, and meal plan. Scholarship awardees also participate in SIUE’s John Martinson Honors Program.

SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, and several University administrators visited three local winners at their high schools. Caught by surprise at the news were Dannica Davis of SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School, Mia Kramer of Belleville West High School in Belleville, and Rosa Sanchez of Metro East Lutheran School in Edwardsville.

More like this:

2 days ago - EHS Orchestra Earns Acclaim at Illinois State University Festival

5 days ago - New West Elementary School Principal Named

Feb 28, 2024 - Carrollton Board Of Education Announces Hiring Of Jason Bauer As Superintendent

Feb 27, 2024 - Edwardsville School District Announces Key Leadership Appointments at Lincoln Middle School and Edwardsville High School

Yesterday - Paris Thomas's Talent Shines at Alton High School

 