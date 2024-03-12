EDWARDSVILLE - For 21 high school students, their hard work and perseverance paid off in a big way when they learned they received Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2024 Meridian Scholarships.

The Meridian Scholarship is the University’s most prestigious academic award. Designed for exemplary students, it covers four years of tuition, fees, housing, and meal plan. Scholarship awardees also participate in SIUE’s John Martinson Honors Program.

SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, and several University administrators visited three local winners at their high schools. Caught by surprise at the news were Dannica Davis of SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School, Mia Kramer of Belleville West High School in Belleville, and Rosa Sanchez of Metro East Lutheran School in Edwardsville.

