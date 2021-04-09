ALTON - It is said that it takes 21 days to form a habit. By taking small actions and participating in a conversation about racism and social justice, we can create momentum and unity in order to build new and positive habits to change our communities and ourselves.

YWCA of Alton, along with Metro St. Louis YWCA and the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis, invite the community to join us on a 21 Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge. This Challenge runs from Thursday, April 22 and ends Thursday, May 20. This is an exciting opportunity to dive deep into racial equity and social justice. We hope you’ll join us and accept this challenge.

Participants will be prompted Monday thru Friday by email with challenges such as reading an article, listening to a podcast, reflecting on personal experiences, and more. Participation helps us to discover how racial and social injustice impact our community, connect with one another, and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. Weekly themes include the Value Gap, Systemic Racism & Voting Laws, Racial Wealth Gap, Disparities in Healthcare & Mental Wellness, and Disparities in Education. The Challenge will end with a Call to Action. A facilitated group discussion will take place every Friday to discuss and process what has been learned during the week.

A Town Hall Kick-Off for the 21 Day Challenge will take place on April 22nd from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. This town hall features Dr. Karla Scott, Professor in the Communications Department at St. Louis University as the keynote speaker. She has authored numerous publications to her name including “The Language of Strong Black Womanhood: Myths, Models and Messages for Self-Care” in 2017.”

To register for the 21 Day Challenge, please click here: http://ywcastl.ywca.org/site/Calendar?id=104865&view=Detail. Please contact YWCA at 618.465.7774 or info@metroeastywca.org for more information.

Established in 1918, YWCA is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

