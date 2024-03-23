ALTON - When Jeanne Wuellner moved to Alton, she immediately got involved in local organizations. Now, she’s being recognized for her commitment to the community.

Wuellner, one of the YWCA’s ten 2024 Women of Distinction, will be honored at the Y’s annual gala. She said the desire to help comes naturally, especially when you start noticing the need.

“Once I got started, it’s just like I can’t stop,” she explained. “I didn’t grow up with money, but I always had what I needed. And to come over here, and kids don’t have shoes, they don’t have a bed — I couldn’t comprehend that.”

Wuellner grew up in Florissant and moved to the Alton area a few years ago. She didn’t know anyone at first, but quickly became friends with her neighbor. The neighbor helped her get involved in Junior League, which, Wuellner said, “started everything.”

She joined the board of the Alton Boys and Girls Club, then became involved in her children’s schools. Wuellner currently serves on the council of Make-A-Wish Southern Illinois, where she helps children and families enjoy trips, shopping sprees and more.

Over the years, Wuellner has always enjoyed working with young people. It’s important to her that children have the resources they need, and she does a lot to make sure the kids in the Riverbend are supported.

For those who want to help but aren’t sure where to start, Wuellner understands that it can feel overwhelming. She encourages you to simply pay attention to where there is a need and take the steps to help.

“Even just attend a fundraiser, because once you see these kids, you can't help but fall in love with them and want to help them,” she said.

Congratulations to Jeanne Wuellner on this recognition!

This is the fifth in a series of articles about the ten 2024 Women of Distinction. For more information about the YWCA’s Women of Distinction Gala, visit the official Facebook event page.

