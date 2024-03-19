ALTON - Apryll Pittman knows the importance of empowerment. Whether she’s working with women or children, she tries to lift them up.

Pittman, one of the YWCA’s ten 2024 Women of Distinction, will be honored at the Y’s annual gala for her commitment to the community. Her devotion has made her an admirable figure in the Riverbend, and she has advice for other people who want to help.

“I just do things because I love people. I love the children. I love my community,” Pittman said. “I want to see Alton striving and just doing good, and I want the children to make better choices. Without us instilling those things in them, then that’s when they resort to making the bad choices.”

To that end, Pittman oversees the children’s ministry at Deliverance Temple and works with Stephanie’s Place in Alton to provide food, supplies and activities for local kids. Whether it’s a backpack giveaway, an Easter egg hunt, or a chili chowdown, Pittman is often working with the young people to help them grow up in a supportive and safe environment.

She shared that she recently took many kids to the Black History Month exhibit at City Hall. The kids were all impressed by the display but especially fascinated by the height of Mayor David Goins.

Pittman also organized a women’s group in Alton, which allows women to connect each month and share their experiences with one another. Pittman said the support between the women is special.

“I try to do different things with them and their children, just empower them, uplift them. We empower each other because we’re all mothers,” she said.

As a supervisor at a driver’s license facility, Pittman also frequently works with unhoused community members to help them obtain identification. For those in the community who want to help, Pittman encourages them to notice where there are needs and take the steps to meet them.

“Wherever you just see a need, community services, just being there and helping someone. There are people walking on the street daily. Stop and offer them a drink or see if they need services,” she suggested. “You connect with people every day. So you just have to live in that moment and take that opportunity to try to reach someone.”

Congratulations to Apryll Pittman on this recognition!

This is the second in a series of articles about the ten 2024 Women of Distinction. For more information about the YWCA’s Women of Distinction Gala, visit the official Facebook event page.

