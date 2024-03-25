ALTON - Anne Tyree loves her job. As the CEO of Centerstone, she works with community members to promote mental health, substance use recovery and more.

Tyree, one of the YWCA’s ten 2024 Women of Distinction, will be honored at the Y’s annual gala for her commitment to the community. But it’s her passion that guides her more than any recognition.

“I feel like I was doing what I loved and that was good enough for me, but it’s great to be recognized,” Tyree said. “I’ve worked in this community for more than 20 years and I’m really well-aware of many women who have been part of the Women of Distinction program, and I never thought that I’d get nominated or that I would be here to talk about it because I was doing what I loved. You just do what you love.”

That love for the job has propelled her throughout the years. Tyree explained that Centerstone offers a wide variety of mental health and substance abuse services, from counseling to in-patient programs and more. You can learn about Centerstone and their services at their official website at Centerstone.org.

She is especially proud to announce that everyone on staff at Centerstone is trained in suicide prevention. She hopes that Centerstone’s presence in rural communities like Alton will help increase access to mental health services.

“I’m really kind of on a mission to help expand our services into communities that really need us and need good mental healthcare,” she said. “Personally, I’m connected to our mission because in my life I’ve had family members who’ve struggled with addiction and serious mental illness, and so I’m very passionate about making sure that the community and the people in the community have access to really high-quality care.”

Tyree said that she never feels disconnected from the work they do at Centerstone because it’s her “own mission.” She encourages people to find something they’re passionate about and let this passion guide them through their own efforts to give back to the community.

“I think for me it was about what makes you feel good about your work every day. I don’t ever have a morning when I wake up and I’m not grateful to be going to work or intrigued or curious,” she said. “The only advice I can give people is think about how what you do and what you love can make the world a better place, and connect with that and try to find work that supports your own vision for yourself and for what you want to accomplish in the world.”

Congratulations to Anne Tyree on this recognition!

This is the sixth in a series of articles about the ten 2024 Women of Distinction. For more information about the YWCA’s Women of Distinction Gala, visit the official Facebook event page.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse, resources are available to provide support and assistance. Centerstone offers a range of services and can be reached through their website at Centerstone.org. For immediate help with suicidal thoughts or behaviors, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for confidential support 24/7.

